Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion predictions and betting tips

2014-15 champions Leicester City will take on league newcomers Brighton at King Power Stadium on Saturday evening. The Foxes lost 4-3 to Arsenal in the opening game of the season despite leading twice in the game. Meanwhile, the Seagulls fought bravely against Manchester City at home, but they were undone by two late goals. This will be the first Premier League meeting between these two sides, and there is no doubt that the Foxes would be the favourites to pick up all three points. Keep reading our preview for best odds and more betting predictions.

The Foxes did lose to the Gunners in a heartbreaking manner, but there were some positives to be taken from the game for manager Craig Shakespeare. Jamie Vardy looked in form as he scored a brace in the defeat.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who made a late substitute appearance last Friday, could earn his first start for the Foxes while Harry Maguire is likely to keep his place in the starting eleven.

Brighton put up a brave front in their Premier League debut and managed to hold out City for 70 minutes. However, in the end, City’s attacking prowess proved to be too much for Chris Hughton’s men and they lost 2-0. The Seagulls managed a dismal 21.8% ball possession against City, and they must improve in that regard if they want to get anything out of the game against the Foxes.

Team News

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is a slight doubt for the hosts. Riyad Mahrez continues to get linked with an exit, but we expect to see him in Foxes’ starting eleven. Robert Huth and Vicente Iborra are both ruled out due to their respective injuries.

For the visitors, Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal will definitely miss the game and Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown is a doubt.

Match Facts

Between 2011 and 2014, both sides played each other six times in the Championship. Out of these six fixtures, three were won by Brighton, two by Leicester and one ended in a draw.

The Foxes ended the last season by winning five out their last seven league games at King Power Stadium.

In the last fixture between these two sides, Brighton claimed a 4-1 win at King Power Stadium in April 2014.

Leicester City vs Brighton – Match odds

As already hinted, our preview is backing a home win as our betting prediction. A home win will get you best odds of 14/19 at Unibet.

A draw is available at 37/13 odds while an away win can get you 43/10 odds.

Leicester City vs Brighton – Correct Score odds

A 1-0 win for the Foxes is the most likely outcome according to bookmakers, but our preview is backing a 2-0 home win as its betting prediction. Our betting tip will get you 15/2 odds at Bet365.

Leicester City vs Brighton – Over/Under 2.5 goals

Four out of last six meetings between these two sides and three out of last five Premier League games at King Power Stadium have ended with less than 2.5 goals. Hence, our preview is backing less than 2.5 goals in the game at 9/10 odds at 188bet.

Leicester City vs Brighton – Anytime Goalscorer odds

Jamie Vardy has been Foxes’ leading goalscorer for last two seasons, and he looked in top goalscoring form against the Gunners. He is the best bet in this segment and you can back him at best odds of 7/5 at Paddypower.