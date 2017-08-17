Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips

The start of the new season didn’t go as planned for Liverpool as they conceded an injury-time equalizer against Watford. The Reds will now attempt to properly kick-start their league campaign against their bogey side Crystal Palace at Anfield. The Eagles didn’t make an impressive start to the new season either as they suffered arguably the worst result of the opening weekend in the form of a 3-0 defeat to newcomers Huddersfield at Selhurst Park.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Philippe Coutinho has overshadowed the Merseyside club in the last few weeks, and the Reds will be eager to put the focus back on football on Saturday. The Reds claimed a crucial 2-1 win over Hoffenheim on Tuesday, and with one foot in the Champions League, they should not find themselves short on confidence against the Eagles.

Palace, who have won all of their last three trips to Anfield, will have to significantly improve their performance from the opening weekend if they want to get something out of the game. New Palace boss Frank de Boer played a 3-5-2 system against the Terriers, but it proved to be ineffective against Huddersfield’s pressing game, and the Dutchman would need to rethink his strategy against the Merseysiders.

Team News

Adam Lallana and Adam Bogdan are set to miss the game with injuries while Nathaniel Clyne and Daniel Sturridge are doubts. Philippe Coutinho, who is set to join Barcelona according to the latest reports, is unlikely to feature too.

The visitors will be without the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Bakary Sako, Connor Wickham, and Pape Souare for the trip to Merseyside.

Match Facts

Last three games between the two sides at Anfield have ended in 1-3, 1-2 and 1-2 victories for Palace respectively.

The Reds have won two of the last three league meetings between the two sides.

All previous nine league meetings between the two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Match odds

The Reds are huge favourites to win at 4/11 odds at SkyBet while an away win can get you best odds of 17/2. A draw is also available at attractive odds of 9/2, but our preview is backing a comfortable home win as our betting prediction.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Correct Score odds

A 2-0 home win is the most probable outcome according to the bookmakers at 13/2 odds. However, this preview is backing a high-scoring win for the Reds. Hence, a 3-1 win for the Reds, available at best odds of 11/1 at Bet365, gets our vote as the betting prediction in this section.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Over/Under 2.5 goals odds

Considering the history of this fixture, more than 2.5 goals in the game seems like the safest bet for this game. Our preview is backing the same and this prediction can get you best odds of 3/5 at 188bet.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Anytime Goalscorer odds

Daniel Sturridge is the favourite at 11/10 odds. However, in our opinion, Sadio Mane, who was impressive against Watford and Hoffenheim, makes for better betting prediction. Our pick can get you best odds of 13/10 at Paddypower.