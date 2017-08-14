Mourinho must be licking his lips as Paul Pogba finally played like a £90m player

Paul Pogba was already considered among the world’s best midfielders when he rejoined Manchester United in a record £90m move from Juventus last summer.

By the time he was 23, Pogba was already a vital cog in one of the best teams in Europe in Juventus, and when he joined United, his arrival was greeted with jubilation from United fans.

However, Pogba’s first season back in England was far from a success and he attracted a lot of criticism as he failed to find any consistency in his game.

As the new season ushered in, one of the biggest question facing United manager Jose Mourinho was whether Pogba would be able to live up to the high expectations this season.

The new season didn’t start on a bright note as the Frenchman once again attracted criticism for his below-par performance in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday. Mourinho strongly defended his player from criticism following the defeat, and the Portuguese manager must have felt vindicated after the West Ham win on Sunday.

Mourinho’s side made an emphatic statement as they romped to a 4-0 win over the Hammers in their season opener on Sunday. As expected, another big-money signing Romelu Lukaku found himself among goals and scored a brace in the game. Nemanja Matic, who has also arrived this summer, also put in a pitch-perfect performance in the middle of the pitch.

However, for Mourinho, the most pleasing aspect of the game must have been Pogba’s performance. Premier League’s most expensive player produced arguably his best performance in United jersey in the game. He was assured on the ball throughout the ball and also produced moments of magic like this.

The 24-year-old scored a total of five league goals last season, but it didn’t take him long to open his goal scoring account this season.

The Frenchman scored a stunning goal to finish off a superb United move in the 90th minute of the win against the Hammers.

There is a sense of excitement among United fans following the win on Sunday, and now it’s time that the Pogba starts delivering on a weekly basis.