Southampton vs West Ham United predictions and betting tips

Southampton will host West Ham United at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday. The Saints struggled to score goals last season, and judging by their performance in the opening weekend, their problem still exists. Despite dominating the possession, the Saints could only manage two shots on target in the goalless draw at Swansea on Saturday. The Hammers were even more dreadful in their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford. None of the summer signings – Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic and Joe Hart – managed to make any kind of positive impact in the game. However, manager Slaven Bilic will be hoping for a much better display against the Saints

Surprisingly, Saints new boss Mauricio Pellegrino has decided against signing a forward player this summer while Jay Rodriguez has departed for West Brom. Manolo Gabbiadini and Charlie Austin were the only recognized strikers in the Saints squad against the Swans as Shane Long looks set to leave the club. The Hammers, on the other hand, have done decently in the transfer window, and they will be hoping to make improvements on their 11th-place finish of last season. The corresponding fixture ended in a 1-3 away win last season, but our preview is inclining towards a draw on this occasion.

Southampton vs West Ham United – Team News

The only notable absentee for the Saints would be Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman, who has been the subject of massive transfer-saga this summer, has been officially ruled out with illness.

The Hammers will be without a number of key players for the game. Cheikhou Kouyate, Manuel Lanzini, and Andy Carroll are set to miss the game with their respective injuries.

Southampton vs West Ham United – Match Facts

The Hammers have won only one of their last eight away games in Premier League.

Three out of last five league games at St. Mary’s Park have ended in goalless draws.

Out of last six meetings between the two sides, the Saints have won three and the Hammers have won two.

Southampton vs West Ham United – Match odds

The home side are favourites to win the game at 7/10 odds, and the visitors will get you 9/2 odds. In this preview, we are backing a draw as our betting prediction. You can get the best odds of 14/5 for a stalemate on SkyBet.

Southampton vs West Ham United – Correct Score odds

A 1-0 home win is the most likely result at 13/2 odds according to the bookmakers. However, in our preview, we are backing a 1-1 draw between the two sides. Our betting tip can get you best odds of 27/4 at 10Bet.

Southampton vs West Ham United – Under/Over 2.5 goals odds

Considering Saints’ abysmal scoring record and Hammers’ terrible away form, we are going for less than 2.5 goals in the game. Our pick comes with best odds of 10/11 at 188BET.

Southampton vs West Ham United – Anytime Goalscorer odds

Manolo Gabbiadini and Charlie Austin are both available at 6/4 odds. For the Hammers, Javier Hernandez is available at 11/4 odds. We are backing Gabbiadini as our betting prediction in this segment.