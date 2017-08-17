Stoke City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips

The Gunners averted their usual start-of-the-season crisis as they twice come from behind to beat Leicester City 4-3 last Friday night. They will now travel to Britannia Stadium to take on their bogey side Stoke City. The Potters were defeated by Everton 1-0 on the weekend, and they will be looking forward to earning their first points of the season in front of the home crowd. Potters were the second-best team on the day as Wayne Rooney earned all three points for the Toffees.

However, Mark Hughes’ side will take encouragement from Gunners’ woeful record at Britannia. Out of their last seven trips to the stadium, Arsenal have registered just one win, but that result came in the form of 4-1 win last season. Arsene Wenger’s side started with just one recognized centre-back against the Foxes, and Shakodan Mustafi’s return to the squad will certainly bolster their defence in the second week of the season.

Following the departure of the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Jon Walters, and Joselu this summer, Hughes has signed Jese from Paris Saint-Germain on a loan move this week. The Spaniard is likely to feature in the Potters’ squad for the game.

Stoke City vs Arsenal – Team News

For the hosts, Ibrahim Afellay and Stephen Ireland will miss the game with a knee injury and a broken leg respectively.

For the Gunners, midfielder Santi Cazorla is out with a long-term injury. Alexis Sanchez is nearing towards a return but this game will come too early for him. Centre-back Laurent Koscielny is suspended for the game due to the red card he picked up against Everton last season.

Stoke City vs Arsenal – Match Facts

The North London side are undefeated in last five meetings with the Potters in all competitions.

Arsenal summer-signing Alexandre Lacazette scored from his second touch in Premier League.

Last season, out of top six sides, only Manchester United dropped points at Britannia Stadium.

