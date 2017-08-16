Swansea City vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips

Manchester United will be hoping to build up on their impressive start to the new season when they travel to Swansea for a Saturday afternoon kick-off. United eased to a 4-0 win over West Ham in their season opener, but they would be prepared for a fight against the Swans, who have been a tough opponent for them in the recent years. The Welsh side, who opened the season with a goalless draw at Southampton, will also be up for their first home game of the season.

Ahead of the clash against United, the Swans are unbeaten in their last six games. This run of games also includes a 1-1 draw against United at Old Trafford on April 30. The Welsh side have improved massively since the arrival of manager Paul Clement in January, but they will be without influential Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has joined Everton in a £45m move.

United currently sit at top of table owing to their comprehensive victory on Sunday. Both summer-signings – Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic – made impressive debuts and Jose Mourinho will be hoping for more of the same at Liberty Stadium.

The corresponding fixture last season ended in a 3-1 win for the Red Devils, but the Swans were under the management of Bob Bradley in that fixture.

Team News

Fernando Llorente has returned to training but the game against United will come too soon for him. Ki Sung-Yeung and Nathan Dyer will be other absentees for the hosts. United will be without the likes of Ashley Young, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rojo for the game.

Key Facts

Both Teams to Score bet has come true in ten of the last 11 fixtures between these two clubs.

The Swans have picked up four wins and two draws in their last six league fixtures.

The visitors have managed to win only three out of last eight meetings between two sides.

Swansea vs Manchester United – Match odds

United are understandably huge favourites to win the game at 2/5 odds at Sportingbet. The Welsh side have enjoyed good results against United in the past, but we can’t see a side without the likes of Sigurdsson and Llorente getting anything out of this game. For the daring punters, a draw will is available at 4/1 odds while a home win can get you up to 9/1 odds.

Swansea vs Manchester United – Correct Score odds

United were impressive going forward last weekend and we expect them to continue their goalscoring form. United to win 1-0 and 2-0 are the most probable betting predictions, but we are backing United to win 3-1 at 12/1 odds. You will find best odds for this tip at Bet365.

Swansea vs Manchester United – Over/Under 2.5 goals odds

As stated above, this game is a certain guarantee to witness 2.5+ goals. Go to Marathon Bet to find the best odds of 10/11 for this bet.

Swansea vs Manchester United – First Goalscorer odds

United’ Romelu Lukaku makes for an obvious choice at 3/1 odds while Marcus Rashford can get odds up to 9/2. However, we are going with Lukaku as our prediction in this market. You can find the best odds on him at Bet365.