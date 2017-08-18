Tottenham vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips

In what would be the first clash of Titans this summer, Tottenham will host London-rivals Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. These two sides claimed the top two spots in Premier League last season, and this game would serve as an early indicator of which direction the wind is blowing in the league this season. Spurs started the season on the victorious note with a 2-0 win at Newcastle while Chelsea slumped to shocking 2-3 defeat to Burnley at home.

Spurs have progressed massively since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, and they are one of the serious contenders for the league title this season. However, before launching any kind of title bid, they must concentrate on improving their form at Wembley. The North London side struggled to get results at the stadium in Champions League last season, and they will be playing all of their home games there this season. However, they won’t find a better time to play the current champions, who seem to be going through a mini-crisis. The Blues have attracted criticism for their transfer business this summer and the defeat against the Clarets only made matters worse for manager Antonio Conte. The Blues, who lost two players to red cards against the Clarets, must get something from the London derby if they want to avoid undue pressure on themselves in the coming weeks.

Last season, Spurs claimed a 2-0 win in the corresponding fixture, but that game was played at the club’s old ground White Hart Lane.

Tottenham vs Chelsea – Team News

For Spurs, full-backs Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose will miss the game with respective injuries. Young full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who won the MOTM award last week, is set to get the nod in the right-back position once again. Erik Lamela and Georges N’Koudou are also sidelined and will miss the game.

For the visitors, wide players Eden Hazard and Pedro are injury doubts while summer-signing Tiemoue Bakayoko is short on match fitness. Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are suspended for this fixture.

Tottenham vs Chelsea – Match facts

The last time these two sides faced each other was at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semi-final last season. The game ended in a 4-2 win for the Blues.

Spurs have won their last 14 home league games and have managed to score at least three goals in 11 of those fixtures.

The Blues have lost only one of their last six meetings with Spurs.

Tottenham vs Chelsea – Match odds

Spurs are favourites to win at 23/20 odds while an away win will get you 14/5 odds. Conte will need to reshuffle his midfield in the wake of Fabregas’ red card, and we can’t see a makeshift Blues midfield giving any kind of trouble to Spurs. Hence, our preview is backing a home win as our prediction. For the best odds on this tip, go to Betvictor.

Tottenham vs Chelsea – Correct Score odds

A 1-1 draw is a safe option at 6/1 odds, but we are backing a 2-1 home win as our betting prediction. This scoreline can get you best odds of 17/2 at Bet365.

Tottenham vs Chelsea – Over/Under 2.5 goals

As suggested by our previous tip, we have picked more than 2.5 goals as our prediction. You can back our tip at 20/21 odds at Betfair.

Tottenham vs Chelsea – Anytime Goalscorer odds

Harry Kane is the obvious favourite at 13/10 odds. However, the England international has never scored a league goal in August, and hence, we are going with his teammate Dele Alli as our prediction. The 21-year-old, who also scored against Newcastle, is available at better odds of 11/5 at Betfair. For Chelsea, Alvaro Morata is the favourite at 23/10 odds.