Hamilton v Dundee predictions and betting tips

Hamilton v Dundee predictions

Hamilton Academical welcome Dundee to the SuperSeal Stadium on 12/08/17 as both sides look to bounce back from opening day defeats. Hamilton lost 2-0 away to Aberdeen last time out, whereas Dundee were surprised with a 2-1 loss at the hands of Ross County. Read on for a full match preview complete with betting tips and predictions.

Both sides have had disappointing openings to the campaign thus far and both will likely be more concerned with not losing the game. I’m expecting this to be a score draw.

Draw – 9/4

1-1 draw – 5/1

Hamilton match preview

Hamilton proved to be no match for Aberdeen in their opening day fixture last weekend after the title-chasing side came away from their meeting at Pittodrie with a 2-0 victory. Anthony O’Connor flicked on Greg Tansey’s cross to put Aberdeen ahead, before defender Xavier Tomas saw red for two bookable offences at the start of the second half. After managing to stay in the game for much of the remaining contest, Miley Storey struck in stoppage time to seal the victory for the Dons. As for their midweek League Cup contest, it was a case of deja vu for Martin Canning as Kenny McLean scored the only goal of the game for Aberdeen’s second victory over Hamilton in the space of four days. Hamilton won just one of their final four games in the Premiership last term, although that victory came against Dundee – a 4-0 thrashing on the final day of the season.

Hamilton team news

Hamilton have no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend’s fixture.

Dundee match preview

Dundee proved no match for Ross County in their meeting on the opening day of the season, as the away side continued their solid form from the end of last season. County took the lead ten minutes before half-time with a sweet strike from Jamie Lindsay from the edge of the box. Christopher Routis then doubled their lead on the hour mark, and although Jack Hendry was able to pull a goal back, it was the away side who held out for the three points. Manager Neil McCann faced a huge challenge in what was just his second game in his first full season as a manager, facing city rivals United in the Dundee derby and he went some way to endearing himself with the club’s supporters by securing a 2-1 victory over the Tannadice club in the League Cup. Dundee will feel they have something to prove here after ending last season with a 4-0 defeat at the SuperSeal Stadium.

Dundee team news

Dundee have a fully-fit squad to choose from for this upcoming fixture and may remain unchanged from the midweek victory over Dundee United.