Kilmarnock v Hearts predictions and betting tips

Kilmarnock v Hearts predictions

Kilmarnock face Hearts at Rugby Park on 12/08/17 as both sides look to bounce back from opening day losses in the Scottish Premiership. Killie went down 2-1 at home to St. Johnstone in their season opener, while Hearts were beaten convincingly by Celtic, who romped to a 4-1 victory at Celtic Park. Read on for a full match preview complete with betting tips and predictions.

Both teams have made very disappointing starts to their respective campaign and both will see this as a real chance to get points on the board. However, with no real experience of winning on either side as of yet, I’m expecting this to be a draw.

Draw – 12/5

Draw and both teams to score YES – 7/2

Kilmarnock match preview

Kilmarnock were dealt a sucker punch right at the end of their opening game of the season, having had a point snatched away from them in dramatic style during their 2-1 defeat to St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon gave the hosts the lead, but veteran striker Kris Boyd levelled proceedings just before the hour mark. With the game drawing to a close late on, Saints forward Michael O’Halloran went on an excellent run before converting smartly across at the far post. That result was followed up with a heavy 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Celtic in the League Cup on Tuesday night as Lee McCulloch looks to improve on last season’s 8th-placed finish. There’s a real blend of experienced pros and young prospects in this Kilmarnock squad and it will really be down to the former to guide the youthful players forward for what could be a difficult season.

Kilmarnock team news

With no injury concerns, Lee McCulloch has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Hearts match preview

The uncertainty and apparent chaos surrounding Hearts’ managerial situation appears to be weighing heavy on the Hearts players at present, after they were comprehensively taken apart by Celtic on the opening day of the season. A Leigh Griffiths brace was added to by strikes from Scott Sinclair and Callum McGregor, as Esmael Goncalves’ 84th minute strike proved to be relatively meaningless in the context of the fixture. At the time of writing, the club are still yet to find a replacement for Ian Cathro, although Steve McClaren remains favourite to take over at Tynecastle. The decision to sack Cathro just days before the beginning of the Premiership season – doing so for their failure in the League Cup and poor run of form at the end of last term – could prove to be particularly unsettling for the opening weeks of the campaign and leave them playing catch up later on.

Hearts team news

Hearts have no injury doubts for this upcoming fixture.