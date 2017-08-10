Partick Thistle v Celtic predictions and betting tips

Partick Thistle v Celtic predictions

Partick Thistle host Celtic at Firhill Stadium on 11/08/17 as the away side look to continue their 100% start to the domestic season. Both teams enjoyed comfortable wins in the League Cup in midweek, as Partick took down St Johnstone 3-0 away from home and Celtic romped past Kilmarnock with a 5-0 victory. Read on for a full match preview complete with betting tips and predictions.

Early sightings of Celtic prove they show no sign of slowing from last season’s emphatic title victory and I’m expecting them to carry on their early-season form with another victory this Friday night.

Celtic -1 handicap – 4/6

Scott Sinclair to score anytime – 20/21

Celtic to win 3-0 – 6/1

Partick Thistle match preview

Despite their joy in the League Cup to date, Partick Thistle began the Scottish Premiership season in frustrating fashion after going down 3-1 away to Hibernian on the opening day of the season. Thistle took the lead through Chris Erskine, but Martin Boyle, Steven Whittaker and Simon Murray struck for the newly-promoted hosts as Alan Archibald’s side kicked off the new season without taking any points. However, Archibald’s men finished in 6th last season and showed more of that top-half finish form on Tuesday night, beating St. Johnstone 3-0 in the League Cup to give the team a timely confidence boost before this toughest of challenges. Thistle enjoyed an extremely positive season last time out but will be looking to make amends for the way they ended it at home, after losing their last three on the bounce at Firhill – including a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Celtic.

Partick Thistle team news

Mustapha Dumbuya and Gary Fraser are both set to miss out for the home side with knee injuries.

Celtic match preview

Celtic picked up where they left off at the end of the last Scottish Premiership season in their opening fixture, comfortably dismissing Hearts 4-1 at Celtic Park. Leigh Griffiths struck twice either side of a Scott Sinclair effort, while Callum McGregor added the fourth for the hosts. After going unbeaten in domestic football last season, Brendan Rodgers’ men continued to assert their dominance in the League Cup in midweek, thrashing Kilmarnock 5-0 at home. Rodgers guided his side to victory in all but two of their away Premiership games last season and they struck a total of nine goals from their two visits to Thistle, courtesy of 4-1 and 5-0 victories. With Celtic’s big-hitters appearing to be in good early-season form, they will be anticipating another victory this time around ahead of an important Champions League qualifier against Astana on Wednesday night.

Celtic team news

Celtic will be without three first-team players as Moussa Dembele continues to recover from a hamstring problem, while defenders Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata have knee injuries.