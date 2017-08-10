Rangers v Hibernian predictions and betting tips

Rangers v Hibernian predictions

Rangers host Hibernian at Ibrox on 12/08/17 as both teams look to maintain their 100% start to the Scottish Premiership season. Rangers kicked off their league campaign with a 2-1 win away to Motherwell, while Hibs marked their return to the top flight with a 3-1 success over Partick Thistle at Easter Road. Read on for a full match preview complete with betting tips and predictions.

Still at an extremely early stage of the season, it’s still tough to predict where exactly these sides will end up this year. However, I’m expecting Rangers to respond to what will be an expectant Ibrox this Saturday and pick up the three points.

Rangers win – 4/6

Rangers win and both teams to score YES – 13/5

Rangers match preview

Purely from a results perspective, Rangers have responded well to their Europa League nightmare at Niederkorn, beginning the domestic season with two victories. New signing Graham Dorrans was the hero for the Ibrox outfit last weekend, scoring twice in the game including a decisive penalty kick to get the season off to a perfect start. That success was added to in midweek as they comfortably brushed Dunfermline aside with a 6-0 rout at home to breed confidence into the team ahead of this weekend’s game. Rangers had a number of intense battles with this weekend’s opponents during their shared time in the Championship, but it was Hibs who had the lionshare of success in the fixture, winning in five of their eight meetings compared to Rangers’ three. However, Rangers have won their last four consecutive Premiership matches against the Edinburgh club and have kept a clean sheet on each of those occasions.

Rangers team news

Rangers have no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend’s fixture.

Hibernian match preview

What was a nightmare start for Hibernian last week eventually turned into a promising opener as they came from behind to defeat Partick Thistle. Chris Erskine gave the visitors a shock lead inside the opening seven minutes, but Martin Boyle, Steven Whittaker and Simon Murray struck for the Championship winners to take home maximum points on the opening weekend. Like Rangers, Hibs enjoyed a comfortable night’s work in midweek, with Anthony Stokes netting twice in their 5-0 victory over Ayr United in the League Cup. Manager Neil Lennon is set to get a frosty reception from Rangers supporters once again this weekend due to his Celtic roots and he will be hoping his team can claim an early scalp as a newly-promoted side. Hibs came out as the winning side in all three of their meetings with Rangers at Ibrox in 2014/15 but will be looking to overturn a two-match losing streak their this weekend.

Hibernian team news

Neil Lennon has a fully-fit squad to choose from for this weekend’s fixture. Anthony Stokes will be pushing to start after netting twice in midweek in the League Cup.