St Johnstone v Motherwell predictions and betting tips

St Johnstone v Motherwell predictions

St. Johnstone face Motherwell at McDiarmid Park on 12/08/17 in a meeting of two sides who had contrasting opening Scottish Premiership fixtures. St. Johnstone enjoyed a 2-1 victory away to Kilmarnock on the opening day of the season, while Motherwell fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rangers. Read on for a full match preview complete with betting tips and predictions.

St. Johnstone finished last season in excellent form at home, winning four of their final six, whereas Motherwell won just one of their final five home games. That, combined with their opening day results, points towards a home win.

St. Johnstone win – 3/4

St. Johnstone HT result – 7/5

St Johnstone match preview

St. Johnstone supporters were given a dramatic opener to their new campaign on Saturday, as their side left it late to beat Kilmarnock last time out. David Wotherspoon struck inside ten minutes to give the Saints the perfect start, but Kris Boyd drew Kilmarnock level in the second half. However, with just a minute left to play, substitute Michael O’Halloran struck on his second debut for the club to re-endear himself to the fans once again. However, they weren’t as successful in midweek, after being on the end of a relatively surprising 3-0 loss at home to an impressive Partick Thistle side. After finishing fourth last term, expectations have been raised once more at the club, with qualification to the Europa League qualifiers once again the target. Tommy Wright has done a fantastic job since arriving at McDiarmid Park in 2013 and expect another competitive season from them this time around.

St Johnstone team news

With no fresh injury concerns, Tommy Wright has a fully-fit squad to select from for this weekend’s clash.

Motherwell match preview

Motherwell were unable to overcome a difficult opening day test as Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers came away from Fir Park with a 2-1 victory last Sunday. Graham Dorrans marked his Rangers debut with a goal inside four minutes, but defender Ben Heneghan equalised five minutes before half-time. Rangers, though, weren’t to be denied the win as Dorrans scored from the penalty spot to seal the victory in the second half. They required extra-time to see off Ross County in their League Cup tie in midweek, eventually winning 3-2 away from home. Stephen Robinson is currently in the early stages of his first season in charge at Motherwell after taking over in the summer, with the target being to improve on last season’s 9th-placed finish.

Motherwell team news

Charles Dunne is suspended for Motherwell after picking up a red card in the League Cup in midweek.