Iheanacho having Leicester medical ahead of £25m move

Kelechi Iheanacho is poised to have a medical at Leicester City ahead of his £25 million move from Manchester City.

The striker would become the Foxes fourth signing of this window, joining defender Harry Maguire, Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra and goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Boss Craig Shakespeare had previously admitted his desire to sign the 20-year-old and it looks like he will get his man to bolster an already impressive strike force. The completion of the transfer was initially disrupted by contractual issues but these have since been resolved.

The Nigerian came through the academy ranks at City, making his debut as a substitute back in 2015 during a 2-0 win over Watford. Since then he has made 46 appearances scoring 12 times but has found it difficult to establish himself has a first-team player and has had to settle with appearances from the bench.

Both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are ahead of Iheanacho in the pecking order at the Ethiad Stadium, leaving him surplus to requirements at City, with manager Pep Guardiola happy to let him leave.

The medical is set to take place Tuesday afternoon with the completion of the deal to happen in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Leicester have issued a hands-off warning on two of their midfielders in Demarai Gray and Danny Drinkwater. The former has grown frustrated at a lack of minutes at the King Power Stadium and has attracted interest from Everton, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

As for Drinkwater, champions Chelsea have looked into the possibility of signing the 27-year-old – just twelve months after taking N’Golo Kante from the Foxes – but manager Craig Shakespeare has insisted neither will be sold this window.