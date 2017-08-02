Swansea continuing talks over Sigurdsson transfer

Swansea City manager Paul Clement says the club are in talks with another club over the potential transfer of midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Everton and Leicester City have both shown interest in signing the 27-year-old playmaker this summer, with the former submitting two bids in excess of £40m already this summer, albeit to no avail as of yet.

With just a week-and-a-half until the start of the new Premier League season, Clement is keen for the situation to be resolved as quickly as possible so his squad can be prepared for the upcoming campaign.

“It’s possible he could be here, it’s possible he could move. We don’t know yet.

“This won’t go until the end of the window, we won’t allow that to happen. Business needs to be done, otherwise the player needs to stay here.

“We are not going to get into a situation where the player potentially goes, we have funds available, but there’s no time to do any deals.

“We end up weaker and there’s no way that’s going to happen.”

It is understood Swansea are holding out for £50m before being willing to sell their top asset, with Clement adding that any potential deal needs to suit both parties.

“For a deal to be done, it has to be a win-win for both clubs and hopefully that’s going to be the situation we get to very soon,” he added.

“I think our owners have a very clear idea of the valuation of Gylfi. The situation from the other side is that they don’t see it like that and the negotiations begin. That’s the nature of business in football.

“In any deal it could be a cash deal, there could be add-ons, or the potential of a player involved in the deal. I think all those options have been spoken about.”

Swansea have added three new faces to the club this summer with Erwin Mulder, Roque Mesa and Tammy Abraham strengthening the squad, while Jordi Amat, Franck Tabanou, Jack Cork, Borja Baston and Bafetimbi Gomis have departed as Clement begins to shape his squad.

Ashley Williams was a high-profile departure from the Liberty Stadium last season, joining Everton as Sigurdsson may do this summer on August 10 and Swansea are keen not to allow another important player to leave so close to the start of the campaign again.

“Lessons have been learnt from that situation and we don’t want that to happen again.

“We want to make sure that when we go into the start of the season we are competitive and our squad is going to be stronger than it was last season.”