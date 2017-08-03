Leicester reject £20m Gray offer

Leicester City have rejected a £20m bid from Premier League rivals Bournemouth for winger Demarai Gray, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old, who earned a Premier League winners medal in 2016, has grown frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities at the King Power Stadium after starting just nine league games last season.

He has made 55 appearances in total for the Foxes, scoring twice since joining from Birmingham City in January 2016 and manager Craig Shakespeare says he will be given the chance to show what he can do this season.

“Dimi’s representatives came in to have a meeting with the director of football (Jon Rudkin), I wasn’t privy to that,” Shakespeare said.

“We’ve had conversations, myself and Dimi. It is well-documented. We have spoken about trying to give him more game-time and we are both happy with that.”

Leicester signed Gray for just £3.5m eighteen months ago and has attracted interest from other Premier League sides in Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth have already spent £30m on new signings this summer, with Eddie Howe recruiting Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake, Conor Mahoney and Jermain Defoe in what has been a productive summer for the Cherries.

Gray isn’t the only Leicester player attracting outside interest, with winger Riyad Mahrez subject to two offers from Serie A side Roma, both of which have been turned down for the 2016 PFA Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the Year.

However, Kelechi Iheanacho is set to complete a £25m move to the Foxes from Manchester City this week after completing a medical.