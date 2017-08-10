St Johnstone v Motherwell predictions and betting tips

Ross County v Aberdeen predictions

Ross County host Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium on 12/08/17 as both teams look to make it two wins from two games in the Scottish Premiership. The hosts picked up a 2-1 win away to Dundee last time out, whereas Aberdeen cruised to a 2-0 victory at home to Hamilton. Read on for a full match preview complete with betting tips and predictions.

Ross County finished last season strongly at home but face a side in Aberdeen who should possess too much quality for them this weekend and I’m backing an away win.

Aberdeen win – 3/4

Aberdeen -1 handicap – 15/8

Ross County match preview

A goal in both halves away to Dundee last weekend proved to be enough for Jim McIntyre’s Ross County side to kick off the Scottish Premiership season in perfect style, particularly given the fact they did so on the road. Stretching back to last season, County have now taken eleven points from a possible fifteen in their last five away games and they were sent on their way by Jamie Lindsay, who struck ten minutes before the interval. Christopher Routis doubled their advantage and, although Jack Hendry pulled one back late on, the away side held on for the three points. That said, the positive feeling was somewhat ended in midweek after McIntyre saw his side crash out of the League Cup after a 3-2 defeat to Motherwell in extra-time.With wins in four of their last five Premiership games, County are a side at present who are used to winning matches and will prove to be a stern test for title-chasing Aberdeen.

Ross County team news

Ross County have no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend’s fixture.

Aberdeen match preview

Like their opponents, Aberdeen will have been delighted with their opening weekend result after comfortably navigating their way past 10-man Hamilton Academical. Anthony O’Connor opened the scoring for the Dons in the first half, before French defender Xavier Tomas saw two yellow cards inside the first seventeen minutes of the second half and earned his dismissal. Substitute Miles Storey came on in the closing minutes and got his name on the scoresheet as Derek McInnes left Pittodrie satisfied with their afternoon’s work. Aberdeen beat the same side in the League Cup on Wednesday evening and now face Motherwell in the quarter-finals of the competition. They were particularly impressive away from home at the back end of last season, winning their final five games on the road – a run which included 7-0 and 6-0 victories. Once up to speed at Pittodrie, winger Gary Mackay-Steven could be a real solid acquisition for the club after Jonny Hayes departed for Celtic in the summer.

Aberdeen team news

Adam Rooney (thigh) is still missing for Aberdeen, so Miles Storey will be pushing to start after coming from the bench to score last weekend.