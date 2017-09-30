Hazard to stay in London, but Sanchez might seal his exit in January

Chelsea star Eden Hazard could agree to a new deal with the West London club following the upcoming international break, claims the Express.

The Belgian has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Blues are committed to secure his long-term future.

The report claims that the Premier League champions are prepared to make Hazard the highest-paid player in the league by offering him a new £300,000 a week deal. The star player has supposedly given up on his dream of playing for Real, and he is ready to commit his future to the Blues.

Hazard is reportedly waiting for some minor details to get sorted out, and he is expected to put pen-to-paper when he returns from Belgium after fulfilling his national commitments.

The 26-year-old is currently on £220,000 a week deal, which runs until 2020, and the new deal will take him above Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who is on £290,000 a week.

Moving to the Red side of London, there has been a new update regarding Alexis Sanchez’s situation at Arsenal.

Reports in Chile claim that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are planning to offer a £10m bonus to the Chilean star if he signs a pre-contract with them in January.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the North London club, and he will be free to talk to non-English clubs in January.

Sanchez came very close to joining Manchester City on the deadline day, but his move was scuppered because of Arsenal’s inability to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

In the recent weeks, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have also been linked with interest in the Arsenal Wenger’s player.