Aberdeen vs St Johnstone – betting tips and predictions

In the battle for the runners-up spot in the league, Aberdeen will host St Johnstone at Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Just like leaders Celtic, the Dons are yet to taste defeat in the league this season. However, they bowed out to Motherwell in the League Cup last week. Following a couple of draws, Derek McInnes’ side returned to the winning ways with a 1-0 league win against the same opponent last Sunday.

The Dons have 17 points from their opening seven games and they are currently second in the table.

Three points behind the Dons, the Saints sit in the third spot in the table. The visitors have faced only one league defeat this season and that was at Dundee almost a fortnight ago.

Saints have won four out of their seven games, but their best performance this season was the 1-1 draw at Celtic. This means that Tommy Wright’s side are the only team to take points off Celtic in the league this season.

Last season, both sides played each other four times in the league. Both sides won one game each and a couple of fixtures ended in goalless draws.

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone – Match Facts

The Dons have won only one of their last six home meetings with St Johnstone.

The Saints have managed to score in every league game so far, this season.

Eight out of last nine games between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone – Match Odds

The Dons are favourites to win the game and are available at their best odds of 4/7 at Skybet. An away win can get you odds up to 11/2, but we are going with a draw in this fixture. Our prediction is available at 16/5 odds at Betvictor.

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the Dons is the most likely result according to the bookmakers, but this preview is going for a 1-1 draw as our prediction. This betting tip is available at 15/2 odds at Betvictor.

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Dons striker Adam Rooney has scored just one league goal this season, but he is the favourite to score at 5/4 odds. However, our vote goes to Stevie May, who has three goals this season. Our prediction can be found at his best odds of 7/5 at Bet365.

For the visitors, Michael O’Halloran is a good pick at 4/1 odds. The 26-year-old has scored five league goals this season.

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going with less than 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. The readers can find our betting tip at its best odds of 15/16 at 188bet.