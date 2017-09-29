Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion – betting tips and predictions

Arsenal have shown signs of improvement in the recent weeks as they prepare to host Premier League newboys Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners are currently unbeaten in their last three league fixtures and have climbed to the seventh spot in the table with ten points. In their last league game, they defeated West Brom at home, and they would be aiming for another three easy points on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Gunners were involved in Europa League on Thursday and claimed a 4-2 at BATE Borisov. However, manager Arsene Wenger rested most of his senior players for the game, and his first team should not have to worry about physical fatigue against the Seagulls. The Gunners are yet to drop points at home this season, and we can’t see anything other than a home win in this fixture.

Brighton started the season with two consecutive defeats, but they have lost only once in this last four fixtures. They will come into the game on the back of an encouraging 1-0 home win over Newcastle. Chris Hughton’s side have picked up seven points this season, and they sit in the 13th spot. The South Coast side have picked up home wins over West Brom and Newcastle, and their only point on the road has come in the form of a goalless draw at Watford.

Last league meeting between these two sides took place in 1982-83, but they played each other recently in FA CUP. The Gunners defeated them 3-2 in the 2014-15 edition of the cup.

Arsenal vs Brighton – Match Facts

The Gunners have won their last four fixtures against their opponents in all competitions.

The Seagulls have never won at the North London club in six attempts.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 31 league games against newly promoted sides.

Arsenal vs Brighton – Team News

The hosts will miss Francis Coquelin, Calum Chambers and Santi Cazorla with long-term injuries. Striker Danny Welbeck is recovering from a groin strain and he will also be unavailable.

The visitors will be without the likes of Steve Sidwell, Sam Baldock and Biram Kayal for the trip to the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Brighton – Match Odds

The Gunners are huge favourites to win the game and they are available at their best odds of 5/19 at Unibet. A draw is priced at 11/ odds, while you can back the away team at 13/1 odds.

We can’t see the Gunners dropping points in this fixture, and hence, we are backing them as our prediction.

Arsenal vs Brighton – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Gunners sits at the top of bookmakers’ list at 6/1 odds. However, we are going for a 3-0 home win in the game, and you can get slightly better odds of 7/1 for our prediction. Bet365 and Skybet are providing the best odds for our pick.

Arsenal vs Brighton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette is the favourite to score at 8/11. However, we are backing star player Alexis Sanchez to score his first league goal of the season on Saturday. The Chilean is available at his best odds of 7/8 at Unibet.

For the visitors, Glenn Murray is available at 5/1 odds.

Arsenal vs Brighton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Gunners’ last two league games have ended with less than 2.5 goals, but we are banking on at least three goals in the game on Sunday. Hence, we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction and you can back the same at its best odds of 4/7 at Betfair.