Bournemouth vs Leicester City – betting tips and predictions

Bournemouth are desperate for points ahead of their league game against Leicester City at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries have registered just three points this season – a 2-1 home win over Brighton, and they sit second-from-bottom in the league table. In their last game, they lost 2-1 away at Everton after leading the game for a brief period of time.

However, in their last league game at home, they defeated Brighton and they would be looking to consolidate their home form on Saturday.

Leicester are not doing much better themselves, and they are just a point better off than their opponents in the 17th spot. However, the Foxes have played the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea in their difficult opening run of fixtures, and they would be hoping to start climbing their way up the table in the coming weeks. The Foxes have been decent going forward this season, and have scored nine goals. However, they have also managed to concede 12 goals. In their last league fixture, the Foxes lost 3-2 to Liverpool last weekend.

Last season, the Cherries won the corresponding fixture 1-0 and the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City – Match Facts

The Cherries are unbeaten in all four of their Premier League fixtures against the Foxes. Three fixtures have ended in draws, and one has ended in a win for the hosts.

All four league fixtures between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Jamie Vardy has scored five league goals for the Foxes this season.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City – Team News

Cherries striker Callum Wilson is back in light training, but this game would come too soon for him. Tyrone Mings and Adam Federici are also ruled for the hosts.

For the visitors, Robert Huth and Matthew James will miss the game with respective injuries.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City – Match Odds

The hosts are slight favourites to win the game at 31/20 odds. The hosts are not far behind, and they can be backed at 15/8 odds.

We are backing a draw in this fixture as our prediction, and you can get the best odds of 27/11 for our prediction at Unibet.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable outcome in the game at 6/1 odds, but we are going for a 2-2 draw in this fixture. Both sides have struggled defensively this season, and we expect to see a decent amount of goals in the game. You can back our prediction at the best odds of 14/1 at William Hill.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy is the favourite to score in the game at 7/5 odds. Joshua King scored his first goal of the season last weekend, and he is the favourite for the hosts to score at 2/1 odds. We are backing the Norwegian as our prediction, and you can go to Bwin for the best odds on him.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Our preview is backing more than 2.5 goals in this fixture, and this prediction is available at the best odds of 16/19 at Unibet.