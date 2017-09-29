Celtic vs Hibernian – betting tips and predictions

Celtic must be high on confidence ahead of their home league clash against Hibernian on Saturday.

The Hoops currently sit at the top of the table, and they registered an impressive 3-0 Champions League win over Anderlecht on Wednesday. The win in Belgium ended Celtic’s run of 16 European group games without a win.

The win must have given huge encouragement to Brendan Rodgers’ men, and it’s hard to see them not getting three points against the Hibs. In their last league fixture, Celtic won 2-0 at arch-rivals Rangers. As things stand, the Scottish champions have 19 points from their opening seven games and a two-point lead over second-placed Aberdeen.

The Hibs will come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Ross County; prior to that, they had drawn their last three games in the league. Under the management of former Celtic manager Neil Lennon, Hibs have lost only once in the league this season. Lennon’s side currently sit in the fourth place with 12 points. It is a great achievement for them considering they were promoted to the Premiership in the summer.

Last time these two sides played each other was during the 2013-14 Premiership season. The Hoops won two games, while one of Hibs’ home games ended in a 1-1 draw.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Match Facts

Hibs have scored in every game this season so far.

The Hoops have the best attack in the league with 18 goals scored and the best defence in the league with three goals conceded this season.

Hibs’ only defeat of the season has come in the form of 1-3 home defeat to Hamilton.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Match Odds

The hosts are huge favourites to win the game and they are available at their best odds of ¼ at Skybet. Even though these odds are very low, we can’t see anything other than a home win in this fixture.

A draw is available at 11/2 odds while an away get you up to 11/1 odds.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 home win is the most likely outcome in the game at 7/1 odds. However, we are predicting a 3-1 home win in this fixture. You can back our prediction at its best odds of 19/2 at Betvictor.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is the favourite to score at 2/3 odds. The 27-year-old is a good choice considering he has scored in his last two games. However, we are going with Scott Sinclair, who has scored seven goals in all competitions for the Celts. Our prediction is available at his bets odds of 5/4 at Skybet.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We see a fair number of goals in this fixture, and we are predicting 2.5+ goals in the game. You can back this prediction at ½ odds at Coral.