Chelsea vs Manchester City – betting tips and predictions

In the biggest game in Premier League this weekend, current champions Chelsea will host current leaders Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in a late Saturday kick-off.

The Blues will come in the game on the back of a couple of very impressive results. Last weekend, they registered a dominating 4-0 win at Stoke, and then, they defeated Atletico Madrid in Champions League on Wednesday in arguably their best performance so far this season. The West London club are currently third in the league with 13 points, and a win on Saturday will take them on level with City.

The Citizens have looked flawless this season, and manager Pep Guardiola is not the kind of manager who would like to settle for a draw. We expect to see quite a few goals in the game. City have dropped only two points in the league this season and currently sit at the summit, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference. In their last league fixture, City defeated Crystal Palace 5-0 at home. The Manchester side are the highest scoring side in the league with 21 goals in six games.

On Tuesday, Guardiola’s side picked up a comfortable 2-0 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League. The Citizens will get an additional day than their opponents before the kick-off, and that could tilt the tie a bit in their favour.

Last season, the Blues did a double over their opponents and won the corresponding fixture 2-1.

Chelsea vs Manchester City – Match Facts

City have managed just one win in their last seven Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge.

Last four league meetings between the two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Pep Guardiola has faced the Blues seven times as a manager, and he is yet to defeat them in normal time.

Chelsea vs Manchester City – Team News

Eden Hazard is expected to start for the Blues, but midfielder Danny Drinkwater is still nursing an injury.

For the visitors, Vincent Kompany is a doubt, and full-back Benjamin Mendy has been ruled out with a long-term injury.

Chelsea vs Manchester City – Match Odds

City are slight favourites to win the game, and you can back them at the best odds of 31/20. The hosts are available at 19/10 odds, but we are going for a draw as our prediction in this preview.

Our prediction is available at 13/5 odds at Unibet.

Chelsea vs Manchester City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result at 13/2 odds according to the bookmakers. However, we are going with a rather adventurous pick of a 2-2 draw in the game. You can back our betting tip at its best odds of 12/1 at William Hill.

Chelsea vs Manchester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

There will be a lot of striking talent on display at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and there are a number of options to consider in this market.

City strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have been in fine form this season, and they are available at 5/4 and 8/5 odds respectively.

Alvaro Morata has been in superb form for the Blues, and he is the favourite for the hosts at 23/17 odds. In this preview, we are backing Eden Hazard as our prediction. The Belgian provides good value for money at his best odds of 23/10 at Unibet.

Chelsea vs Manchester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction. This betting tip can get you the best odds of 8/11 at Paddypower.