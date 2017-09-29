Everton vs Burnley – betting tips and predictions

Everton got back to winning ways in the league with a late 2-1 home win over Bournemouth last weekend and they will be looking to build on that result when they host Burnley on Sunday.

The Toffees registered their second league win of the season when they defeated Bournemouth 2-1 at home last weekend. Toffees’ opening run of fixtures included defeats to Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham, and manager Ronald Koeman must be desperate to make up the ground in the upcoming games. The Merseysiders are currently placed 14th in the table with seven points.

Toffees have struggled to score goals this season, and it was outcast striker Oumar Niasse who scored a late brace to clinch all three points for Koeman’s side. Toffees were also involved in a disappointing 2-2 Europa League draw with Apollon Limassol on Thursday and that could influence Koeman’s team selection in the game.

The Clarets won’t prove to be an easy competitor for the Toffees as they have been quite impressive on the road this season – in quite contract to their away-form last season.

Sean Dyche’s side have picked up draws at places like Liverpool, Tottenham and a win at current champions Chelsea. The visitors have lost only one league game this season, and they are currently ninth in the table with nine points.

Last season, both sides won their respective home games, and the Toffees claimed a 3-1 win in the corresponding fixture.

Everton vs Burnley – Match Facts

The Toffees have won all three of their home games against Burnley in Premier League.

The hosts have won 11 of their last 13 league fixtures at Goodison Park. They have faced defeats in two.

The Clarets picked up just four points on the road last season. This season, they are yet to face a defeat in an away game and have five points from their opening three games.

Everton vs Burnley – Team News

The Toffees have a number of injury problems right now, and Ross Barkley, Yannick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman and Phil Jagielka will be the main absentees.

Oumar Niasse wasn’t involved in Europa League, and he could get a start on Sunday.

Burnley will miss Nakhi Wells and Tom Heaton, but Jonathan Walters could be back in the squad.

Everton vs Burnley – Match Odds

The hosts are huge favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 7/10 at Betfair. An away win is heavily priced at 5/1 odds, but we are going for a draw in this fixture.

The Toffees haven’t looked convincing at all, and after playing on Thursday, they would be at a disadvantage on Sunday. You can back our prediction at 14/5 odds at Betvictor.

Everton vs Burnley – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 home win is the most popular outcome in the betting market, but we are going for a 1-1 draw at the best odds of 13/2 at Bet365.

Everton vs Burnley – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Wayne Rooney is the favourite to score at 17/10 odds. Oumar Niasse is the next on the list at 15/8 odds, and we are backing him to continue his goalscoring run. You can get the best odds for our prediction at Bet365.

For the visitors, Chris Wood is the favourite to score at 33/10 odds.

Everton vs Burnley – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going with less than 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction and you can back the same at its best odds of 7/10 at Bet365.