Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur – betting tips and predictions

Following an impressive start to life in Premier League, Huddersfield are without a win in their last four league games as they prepare to welcome Tottenham at The John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

After winning the opening two games of the season, the Terriers have picked up three draws in their last four games. Their only league defeat of the season has come away at West Ham, and in their last fixture, they picked up a goalless draw at Burnley.

As things stand, David Wagner’s side have picked up nine points already, and occupy a respectable eighth spot in the table.

Spurs will come into the game on the back of a comfortable Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia. Last weekend, they won 3-2 at West Ham in the league, and currently, occupy the fourth spot with 11 points. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have struggled to get results in their away games this season, but they would be confident of three points on the road this weekend. Spurs star Harry Kane has scored nine goals in his last five appearances, and he will be eager to continue his form on Saturday.

This will be the first Premier League meeting between the two sides.

Huddersfield vs Tottenham – Match Facts

Spurs have won all of their away games this season.

The last meeting between the two sides was way back in 1972.

Harry Kane has scored four goals in his last three league appearances.

Huddersfield vs Tottenham – Team News

Steve Mounie could return for the hosts on the bench, but the likes of Danny Williams, Kasey Palmer and Jon Stankovic are sidelined for the game.

For the visitors, full-back Serge Aurier is suspended following his red card in the win over West Ham. The likes of Moussa Dembele, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, and Danny Rose will also miss the game with respective injuries.

Huddersfield vs Tottenham – Match Odds

Spurs are huge favourites to claim all three points at the best odds of 2/5 at Skybet. A draw can get you odds of 4/1, and for a home win, you can get odds up to 9/1.

In our preview, we are backing an away win as our prediction.

Huddersfield vs Tottenham – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Spurs is the most probable outcome according to the bookmakers, and we are backing the same as our prediction. You can back our betting tip at the best odds of 6/1 at Bet365.

Huddersfield vs Tottenham – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane is the obvious pick in this market, but he doesn’t provide much value for money at odds around 5/9. Our preview is backing Dele Alli as our prediction in this market. You can get the best odds of 16/11 at Unibet.

For the hosts, Elias Kachunga is available at 6/1 Odds

Huddersfield vs Tottenham – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have been solid on the defensive front this season, and we don’t see too many goals in this fixture. Our preview is backing less than 2.5 goals in the game at 11/10 odds at BetVictor.