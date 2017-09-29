Kilmarnock vs Ross County – betting tips and predictions

Kilmarnock are without a win this season as they prepare to welcome Ross County at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Killie started the season with three consecutive defeats, but they picked up three draws in their last four games. Going into the game on Saturday, Killie find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table with just three points.

Lee McCulloch’s side drew 1-1 at home against Dundee in their last league fixture, and before that, they had registered the same scoreline at second-placed Aberdeen.

Ross County are just a point better than their opponents and they are placed tenth in the league table. Following a poor start to the season, County sacked Jim McIntyre earlier this week and appointed former Burnley and Bolton boss Owen Coyle in his place.

County have managed just one win so far in the league, and in their last fixture, they lost 1-0 at home to Hibernian.

Last season, both sides played each other four times, and they shared the spoils with two wins each.

Kilmarnock vs Ross County – Match Facts

Both sides have managed to score just five goals in the league season making them joint-worst goalscoring sides in the league this season.

None of last 12 league meetings between these two sides have ended in draws.

Out of the last ten meetings between these two sides, Killie have won just two while County have won eight.

Kilmarnock vs Ross County – Match Odds

County are favourites to win at their best odds of 17/10 at Betvictor. A home win is available at 13/8 while a draw is available at the highest odds of 12/5 in this game. We are going with an away win as our prediction in this fixture.

Kilmarnock vs Ross County – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most predictable scoreline at 6/1 odds. However, we are going for a 1-0 win for the visitors and our prediction is slightly better priced at 17/2 odds.

You can find the best odds for our prediction at Betfair.

Kilmarnock vs Ross County – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Killie duo Kris Boyd and Lee Erwin are both available at 2/1 odds. However, in this preview, we are going with County’s Craig Curran as our prediction. You can back Curran at his best odds of 23/10 at Paddypower.

Kilmarnock vs Ross County – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going with less than 2.5 goals in this fixture as our prediction. This bet is available at its best odds of 7/8 at Unibet.