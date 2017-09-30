Newcastle United vs Liverpool – betting tips and predictions

Newcastle United will host Liverpool at St James’ Park on Sunday evening in the last Premier League fixture before the international break.

The Magpies were on a three-game winning run in the league before their 1-0 defeat at Brighton. Rafa Benitez’s side have nine points in their account and they are currently placed tenth in the league.

The Magpies have won their last two league fixtures at home, and they would be looking to take advantage of Reds’ bad run of form on Sunday.

The Reds have won just one out of their last five games in all competitions. Jurgen Klopp has come under criticism for the defensive fragilities of his side, and in his press conference, Magpies manager Rafa Benitez said that his side will be looking to take advantage of defensive problems of his former employers.

Klopp’s side played a frustrating 1-1 with Spartak Moscow in Russia on Tuesday, and that could affect their preparations for the game on Sunday. However, Philippe Coutinho has scored two in two since his return, and he would be Reds’ biggest threat against Newcastle.

In their last league fixture, Liverpool registered a 3-2 win over Leicester City, and they are currently placed fifth in the table with 11 points.

Last time these two sides played each other was in the 2015/16 Premier League season. The Magpies registered a 2-0 win in the corresponding fixture, and the game at Anfield ended in a 2-2 draw.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool – Match Facts

The Magpies have won four of their last six league fixtures against the Reds at S James’ Park.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is yet to register a win against the Magpies.

Daniel Sturridge has scored five goals in his four starts at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool – Team News

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be back for the Magpies after serving his three-game suspension. Full-back Paul Dummett will miss the game with a thigh injury.

For the Reds, Sadio Mane will return from his suspension in a huge boost for Klopp. Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool – Match Odds

The visitors are understandably favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 8/11. A draw is available at 31/10 odds and an away can get you 17/4 odds.

In our preview, we are going for an away win and you can back our prediction on Betvictor.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result according to the bookmakers at 7/1 odds. However, we are backing a 2-1 win for the Reds as our prediction. You can find our bet at its best odds of 8/1 at Bet365.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Daniel Sturridge is the favourite to score at 7/5. Roberto Firmino (13/10), Mohamed Salah (8/5) and Sadio Mane (8/5) are also good picks to score in the game.

However, we are backing Philippe Coutinho to continue his scoring run at his best odds of 15/8 at Bet365.

For the hosts, Dwight Gayle is the favourite to score at 5/2 odds.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for more than 2.5 goals in the game, and our prediction is available at its best odds of ¾ at betfair.