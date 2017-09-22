Southampton vs Manchester United – betting tips and predictions

Southampton are struggling to score goals as they welcome Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints have a respectable total of eight points on the board, and they currently find themselves in the top half of the table. However, the credit must go to their defence which has managed three clean sheets this season. In their last league fixture, they won 1-0 at Crystal Palace. The South Coast have not enjoyed much success on the attacking front though, and have scored just four goals in their five league games. The Saints will have their task cut out against a United side which has conceded only two league goals this season.

United will come into the game on the back of three consecutive wins in all tournaments. Last weekend, they defeated Everton 4-0 at home and then defeated Burton Albion 4-1 in the midweek League Cup clash. However, in their last away game in the league, they could only manage a 2-2 draw, and the game at St Mary’s could be a similar banana-peel for Mourinho’s side.

Last season, the Red Devils won their home fixture 2-0, but the corresponding fixture ended in a goalless draw.

Southampton vs Manchester United – Match Facts

The Red Devils are unbeaten on their last nine trips to St Mary’s Stadium.

Four of the last five league meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

The Saints have managed to score in only two of their last 11 home games.

Southampton vs Manchester United – Team News

For the hosts, striker Charlie Austin is a doubt, but centre-back Virgil van Dijk could make his first start of the season.

Jose Mourinho will miss the services of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Marcos Rojo. Full-back Luke Shaw played in the League Cup during midweek, and he could feature in the matchday squad.

Southampton vs Manchester United – Match Odds

The Red Devils are obvious favourites to claim yet another win at the best odds of 8/11. A home win can get you odds up to 19/4. However, we are backing a draw as our prediction, and we think it is good value for money at the best odds of 14/5 at Bet365.

Southampton vs Manchester United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 United is the most probable outcome at the best odds of 6/1. In our preview, we are going for a 1-1 stalemate as our prediction. This betting tip is available at slightly better odds of 13/2 at Bet365.

Southampton vs Manchester United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Romelu Lukaku has been in superb scoring form and we are backing him as our prediction in this game. The Belgian striker is the favourite in this market at the best odds of 6/5 at Coral.

Marcus Rashford is available at 9/4 odds, and Anthony Martial is also a good tip at 23/10 odds. For the hosts, Manolo Gabbiadini is available at 31/10 odds.

Southampton vs Manchester United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for less than 2.5 goals in this market, and you can back this tip at the best odds of 17/20 at Betvictor.