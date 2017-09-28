Stoke City vs Southampton – betting tips and predictions

Stoke City are going through a slump as they prepare to welcome Southampton at Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Potters are without a win in their last four league games, and currently, on a three-game losing run in all competitions. Last weekend, Stoke suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Chelsea at home. However, Mark Hughes’ side have also produced some incredible performances this season. They have defeated Arsenal at home this season, and they are also the only side to take points from Manchester United.

Ahead of the game against the Saints, the Potters have five points on the board and they are placed 16th on the table.

The Saints will come into this game on the back of the 1-0 home defeat to United. The South Coast side produced a commendable performance, but they were once again found lacking in front of the goal. The Saints have managed to score just four goals in six games, and their lack of goals has been a huge problem for them this season.

Southampton are doing slightly better than Stoke, and they are placed 11th in the table with eight points.

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended in a goalless draw while the Potters won 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

Stoke City vs Southampton – Match Facts

The Saints failed to score against the Potters last season, and they have failed to score in ten of their last 14 Premier League games.

Three out of last four league meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Saints striker Manolo Gabbiadini has scored just once in his last 14 Premier League appearances.

Stoke City vs Southampton – Team News

Centre-backs Ryan Shawcross and Kevin Wimmer are doubts for the hosts, and Bruno Martins Indi, Geoff Cameron, Julien NGoy, and Stephen Ireland are expected to miss out.

Saints have a relatively cleaner bill of health and Matt Target is the only player missing for them.

Stoke City vs Southampton – Match Odds

The visitors are slight favourites to win according to the bookmakers, and they are available at their best odds of 13/8. Stoke are available at 37/19 odds, but we are backing a draw in this fixture. Our prediction has the best odds of 23/10 at Betvictor.

Stoke City vs Southampton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result, and we are backing the same scoreline as our prediction in this preview. This betting is available at its best odds of 11/2 at Bet365.

Stoke City vs Southampton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Saints’ Charlie Austin is the favourite at 2/1 odds, and Gabbiadini is slightly behind him at 11/5 odds.

For the hosts, Saido Berahino is the favourite at 3/1 odds. However, in our preview, we are backing Stoke striker Jay Rodriguez as our prediction. The Spaniard can get you the best odds of 3/1 at Bwin.

Stoke City vs Southampton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have struggled to score this season, and we have decided to back less than 2.5 goals in this game. Our betting tip is available at its best odds of 7/10 at Betvictor.