Wenger deserves credit for Ramsey, claims Coleman

Wales national coach Chris Coleman has hailed Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger for experimenting with the playing style and the formation of his team.

Coleman has been involved in several clashes with Wenger over the availability of midfielder Aaron Ramsey for international duty, but he admits that Wenger deserves huge credit for changing his set ways.

The Wales boss was particularly impressed with the Gunners’ performance in the goalless draw at Chelsea in September.

He said: “I have to take my hat off to Arsene Wenger. Arsene was always known to be set in his ways, with system and style of play.

“But towards the end of last season and into this one he has changed and played different formations. Now Arsenal can play more of a defensive structure in certain games, like at Chelsea.

“You don’t just go there and perform like that.

“He must have worked on that formation tactically, and I thought it worked a treat at Stamford Bridge.”

Coleman also thinks that Wenger is getting the best out of his midfielder Aaron Ramsey in his new system. The Welsh midfielder is undoubtedly one of the most talented midfielders in Wenger’s side, but he has been a source of huge frustration for the club fans. After enjoying the best spell of his career during the 2013-14 season, the 26-year-old has earned a reputation for his inconsistent performances in the following years.

Last year, he could manage only a solitary league goal in 23 appearances. However, Ramsey has made a bright start to the new season, and he has been one of the top performers for Wenger’s side.

Coleman believes that it was due to Wenger that Ramsey managed to put in a MOTM performance in the goalless draw with the Blues.

In the recent years, Ramsey has become the fulcrum of Coleman’s Wales side, and the manager admits that he sees a future captain in the Gunners midfielder.

Ramsey was originally relieved of Wales captaincy by Coleman in January 2012. However, Coleman remains confident that Ramsey will wear the captain’s armband once again in the future.

“When I see how well he’s playing, it doesn’t surprise me to hear Arsene talking about Aaron as an Arsenal skipper,” Coleman said.

“Whether I am still manager or not, I definitely see him being Welsh captain again.

“It’s a big responsibility, which was one of the reasons I took it off him. I felt he was too young. I wanted him thinking about himself more.

“I went to see him at Arsenal’s training ground and told him we were going in a different direction. He was fantastic about it.

“He could have spat his dummy out because of how important he is to Wales but his mentality was first-class. When Aaron’s in form, playing well and happy, good things happen to Wales and me.”