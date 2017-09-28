West Bromwich Albion vs Watford – betting tips and predictions

West Brom are dropping quickly down the league table as they get ready to host Watford at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Baggies started the season with two wins, but since then, they have picked just two points in four league games, and have bowed out of Carabao Cup. In their last fixture, they lost 2-0 at Arsenal, and prior to that, they had managed a goalless draw against West Ham at home in the league.

After six game weeks in the season, the Baggies find themselves in the 12th spot with eight points and a goal difference of -2. Tony Pulis’ side have struggled to score goals this season, but they have been characteristically solid on the defensive front.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have made a solid start to the new season under new manager Marco Silva. They find themselves in the impressive sixth position with 11 points. The London side have lost just one game this season, and that came against Manchester City almost a fortnight ago.

The Hornets have picked up some impressive results this season, and they would back themselves to get something out of this game.

Last season, each side won at home against the other, and the Baggies claim a 3-1 win in the corresponding fixture.

West Brom vs Watford – Match Facts

The Hornets picked up a red card in each of their league fixtures against the Baggies last season.

The Baggies have the lowest possession and lowest number of passes in Premier League this season.

Watford are yet to drop points on the road this season.

West Brom vs Watford – Team News

Nacer Chadli could return for the hosts, but Olivier Burke is out for a month with a hamstring problem.

Watford will be without the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah, Sebastien Prodl and Younes Kaboul. Mauro Zarate is back in training but this game will come too soon for him.

West Brom vs Watford – Match Odds

The Baggies are favourites to win at their home and are priced at 13/10 odds. A draw can get you 11/5 odds, but we are backing on an away win in this fixture. Hornets have won their previous four away fixtures in the league, and we think they can beat the Baggies on Saturday. You can back our prediction at the best odds of 11/4 at Unibet.

West Brom vs Watford – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely scoreline according to the bookmakers and its priced at 11/2 odds. However, in our preview, we are backing a 2-1 win for the Hornets as our prediction. You can back this prediction at the best odds of 14/1 at Bet365.

West Brom vs Watford – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Baggies striker Salomon Rondon is the favourite to score in the game at 85/40 odds, and Jay Rodriguez is close behind him at 5/2 odds.

For the visitors, Andre Gray is the favourite to score and we are backing him as our prediction. Gray can get you the best odds of 3/1 at Bet365.

West Brom vs Watford – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Games involving West Brom don’t tend to see many goals, but we are going for 2.5+ goals in this game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 17/11 at Unibet.