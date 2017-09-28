West Ham United vs Swansea City – betting tips and predictions

Both West Ham and Swansea are languishing at the wrong end of the league table ahead of their league clash at London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers started the season with three consecutive defeats, but they have managed to put four points on the board since then and find themselves 18th in the table. In their last fixture, Hammers lost 3-2 to Tottenham in the London derby last weekend. Manager Slaven Bilic is desperate for points, and he would expect his side to claim their second win of the season on Saturday.

West Ham lost key player Michail Antonio to an injury in that game, and he will be a big miss against the Swans.

Swans are just a point better off than their opponents and sit in the 15th spot in the table. Like Hammers, Swansea have also registered just one league win this season. Last weekend, Paul Clement’s side suffered a last-minute 2-1 defeat to Watford at home; however, in their last away fixture, they claimed an impressive goalless draw at Tottenham.

Swansea’s biggest problem this season has been scoring goals. Following the departure of Fernando Llorente in the summer, Swans are lacking a reliable goalscorer, and they have managed just three goals this season.

West Ham vs Swansea – Match Facts

The Hammers have lost only one of last nine Premier League games against the Welsh opponents.

Behind goalless Crystal Palace, Swansea have the worst attack in the league this season.

However, Paul Clement’s players are yet to concede a goal on the road in Premier League this season.

West Ham vs Swansea – Team News

Michail Antonio has been ruled out for the Hammers, but Manuel Lanzini could return to the bench. The likes of James Collins, Pedro Obiang and Edmilson will also miss the game for the hosts.

The visitors have no new injury concerns, but Clement could have Kyle Bartley and Sung-Yong Ki back in his squad.

West Ham vs Swansea – Match Odds

Hammers are favourites to win at home and you can back them at their best odds of 10/11 at Betvictor. A draw can get you 13/5 odds while an away win is even more attractively priced at 50/13 odds.

However, we are backing a home win as our prediction in this fixture.

West Ham vs Swansea – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the hosts is the most likely result in the eyes of the bookmakers at 13/2 odds. In this preview, we are instead going for a 2-0 home win as our prediction. This betting is available at its best odds of 9/1 at Skybet.

West Ham vs Swansea – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Javier Hernandez is the favourite to score for the hosts at 6/4 odds, and Andy Carroll is available at 13/8 odds.

For the visitors, Tammy Abraham is the favourite at 5/2 odds. Chicharito, who has scored three league goals for the Hammers this season, gets our vote as our prediction in this market.

West Ham vs Swansea – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have struggled to score this season, and hence, we are going with less than 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 5/6 at Betvictor.