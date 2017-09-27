Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – betting tips and predictions

Manchester United will be massive favourites to claim three points when they face hapless Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils fulfilled their Champions League deputies in Moscow on Wednesday, and they would basically get only 48 hours before their kick-off against Palace. However, they would be high on confidence on the back of their 4-1 demolition of CSKA Moscow in Champions League.

In their last league fixture, United registered a hard-fought 1-0 win at Southampton. As things stand, Jose Mourinho’s side are behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference with 16 points from their opening six games. United are yet to drop points at home this season, and it would be the biggest upset this season if they manage to do so against Palace – who are yet to score a goal this season and sit at the bottom of the table.

Palace manager Ray Hodgson has a huge challenge at his hands as relegation is already looming on the South London side. The Eagles are also undergoing a striker crisis as Christian Benteke has been ruled out for six-eight weeks. In their last fixture, Palace lost 5-0 at Manchester City, and they have now conceded 13 goals in the league. United, who have scored 17 league goals, will be favoured for a huge win at their home.

Last season, United completed a double over Palace and won the corresponding fixture 2-0.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Match Facts

The Red Devils have never lost a Premier League game to Palace. Out of 16 Premier League meetings between the two sides, United have won 13, and three have ended in draws.

Palace’s last league win over United came way back in 1990-91. However, the South London side defeated their opponents in League Cup in November 2011.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Team News

Christian Benteke has been ruled out for Palace. Conor Wickham and Wilfried Zaha will also miss out for Hodgson’s side due to respective injuries.

The midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini will miss out for United while striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still recovering from his cruciate injury.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Match Odds

United are overwhelming favourites to win, and they are next-to-nothing value for money at their best odds of 2/11 at Bet365.

A draw is available at 7/1 odds while an away win can get you odds up to 22/1. However, we can’t see anything other than a home win in this fixture, and we are going with the same as our prediction.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Correct Score Odds.

United have taken a liking to the 4-0 scoreline this season, and we are backing the same scoreline as our prediction. You can back our betting tip at its best odds of 9/1 at Paddypower.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Romelu Lukaku has scored in all-but-one appearances for United, and he is the obvious favourite at best odds of 4/7.

Anthony Martial has scored in his last three appearances for United, and he is better value for money at the best odds of 5/4. We are backing the Frenchman as our prediction in this fixture.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing United to score at least three goals in the game, and hence, we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction at the best odds of 13/20 at Sportingbet.