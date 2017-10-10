United targeting big January signing, Ozil advised against move and more

Manchester United are set to launch a big January move for Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, according to the latest reports.

The Express cites a report from TuttoMercatoWeb which claims that United are set to go head-to-head with Chelsea for the services of Rose in the winter transfer window.

United have been linked with the England international in the past, and as per the report, Jose Mourinho is set to renew his interest in the 27-year-old.

The full-back is still recovering from a serious knee injury which he sustained at the start of the year. However, he is expected to return to the pitch before the turn of the year.

Spurs made more than £50m from the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City in the summer, and any potential suitor in Rose would at least need to match that offer in January.

United have also been strongly linked with a move for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in the recent days.

Reports have claimed that the German international has already reached a pre-agreement with the Red Devils to join them on a free move once his contract with the Gunners expires next summer.

However, according to Germany striker Karl-Heinz Riedle, Ozil should snub a move to United and instead move back to Germany.

The 28-year-old played for Schalke and Werder Bremen before joining La Liga giants Real Madrid.

He said: “Ozil going back to Germany? Who knows. There’s a rumour that he goes to Manchester United. He shouldn’t do it.

“Ozil is a quality player. If you see his skills, it’s just amazing what he can do on the pitch. We would be very happy if he comes back to a club in Germany, for sure. But I’m not his agent so I don’t know where he ends up.

“Best option is, from my point, if he would come to the Bundesliga. It’s a really good option because we get another national player back in our league.

“But if he is looking only for the money, then it would be very difficult to find the same kind of money in the German league than he can find in the Premier League.”

In another United-related transfer news, the Red Devils have been linked with an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt winger Mijat Gacinovic.

According to a report from the Mirror, United manager Jose Mourinho was present at Serbia’s World Cup qualifying game with Austria on Friday to keep an eye on the 22-year-old.

The Serbia international is also a transfer target for the likes of Bayern Munich and Arsenal.