Arsenal vs Swansea – betting tips and predictions

Arsenal will be looking to put three more points on the board when they host Swansea City at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners are currently on a three-game winning run in all competitions, and at home, they are yet to drop points this season. In their last fixture, the North London side produced arguably their best performance of the season as they demolished Everton 5-2 resulting in the sacking of Ronald Koeman. Currently, the Gunners are fifth in the table with 16 points, and a win on Saturday could see them creep into the top four.

The trio of Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez worked really against the Toffees, and all three of them should start against the Swans.

Meanwhile, the visitors have struggled to put points on the board up until now. Coming into the game, they have managed to just one of their last six league games and currently sit 15th in the table. Only a better goal difference separates them from the bottom three, and a heavy defeat at Emirates could force them into the relegation zone.

Swansea’s only wins this season have come against Crystal Palace and Huddersfield respectively, and in their last league game, they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City.

Last season, the Gunners completed the double over their opponents and won the corresponding fixture 3-2.

Arsenal vs Swansea – Match Facts

The Welsh side have attempted 18 shots on target this season – lowest in the league.

Prior to the last season, the Gunners had managed two defeats and one draw in their last three home league fixtures against the Swans.

Seven out of last eight league fixtures between these two sides ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Arsenal vs Swansea – Team News

The hosts will be without the likes of Danny Welbeck, David Ospina, Shkodran Mustafi and Santi Cazorla – all of whom are currently recovering from their respective injuries. However, Callum Chambers could return to the squad.

For the hosts, Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches could feature, but Kyle Bartley remains out with a knee injury.

Arsenal vs Swansea – Match Odds

The Gunners are overwhelming favourites to win, and you will hardly get any return on your money at their best odds of 2/9 at Skybet. However, we are going for a home win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is priced at 6/1 odds, and an away win can get you up to 13/1 odds.

Arsenal vs Swansea – Correct Score Odds

We expect the Gunners to register a heavy win and we are going for a 3-0 home win as our prediction in this game. You can get the best odds of 7/1 for our pick at Bet365.

Arsenal vs Swansea – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alexandre Lacazette is the favourite to score at 2/3 odds, but Alexis Sanchez provides much better value for money at the best odds of 7/9 at Unibet. We are backing the Chilean as our prediction to score in the game.

For the visitors, Tammy Abraham is the favourite to score at 4/1 odds.

Arsenal vs Swansea – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see more than 2.5 goals in the game, and you can back our prediction at the best odds of 5/11 at Bwin.