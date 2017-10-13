Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton – betting tips and predictions

Brighton and Hove Albion will return to the comforts of home when they host struggling Everton at Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Seagulls lost 2-0 at Arsenal in their last league fixture, but they have claimed wins in their last two home games. Chris Hughton’s side have accumulated seven points from their opening seven games, and currently, occupy the 14th spot in the league table.

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the season and find themselves a couple of spots behind their opponents in the league table due to an inferior goal difference.

Hughton would consider this game as a good opportunity for his side to put some more points on the board.

Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in the summer, Toffees have struggled to score goals this season. Koeman’s side have scored only four goals this season, and the Dutchman’s biggest job would be to make his side tick in front of the goal.

In their last fixture, Everton suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Burnley. Koeman started Oumar Niasse ahead of Wayne Rooney in that fixture, and he has a big decision to make regarding his frontline for the upcoming game.

This will be first Premier League meeting between these two sides.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton – Match Facts

The Toffees have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League fixtures against recently-promoted sides.

Pascal Groß has been involved in four of Seagulls’ five league goals this season.

Oumar Niasse and Wayne Rooney are the only Everton players to score Premier League goals this season.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton – Team News

The hosts will be without the likes of Sam Baldock, Tomer Hemed (suspended) and Biram Kayal.

Toffees manager Koeman will welcome veteran centre-back Phil Jagielka back into the fold following a spell out with an injury. The likes of Ross Barkley, James McCarthy, Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie are long-term absentees for the visitors.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton – Match Odds

The visitors are favourites to claim all three points at the best odds of 7/5. A draw can get you odds up to 23/10, and a home win is the least likely scenario at 40/17 odds.

We are backing a draw in this game as our prediction, and you can get the best odds for our betting tip at Bet365.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable outcome in this market, and we are going for the same as our prediction. You can get the best odds of 6/1 for our betting tip at Bet365.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Wayne Rooney is the favourite to score at 12/5 odds and Sandro Ramirez is slightly behind him at 13/5 odds.

For the hosts, Glenn Murray is available at 3/1 odds, but we are going with Gross at the best odds of 5/1 at Unibet.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have struggled to goals this season, and we don’t see a lot of them in this fixture. We are backing less than 2.5 goals at the best odds of 8/13 at Paddypower.