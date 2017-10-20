Everton vs Arsenal – betting tips and predictions

Arsenal are still without an away win in the league this season as they travel to Everton on Sunday. However, the Toffees find themselves with greater problems ahead of the game. Following a busy summer, Ronald Koeman’s side was backed to compete for European places this season, but after eight games in the season, they find themselves 16th in the table with just eight points.

Everton have been disappointing in Europe too this season, and following the home defeat to Lyon on Thursday, they are on the verge of an exit from Europa League.

The Gunners suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Watford last weekend, but they got back to winning ways with a win in Europa League on Thursday. Arsene Wenger played a second-string side in the game and will have most of his first-team players fresh and available for the trip to Goodison Park. However, Koeman played quite a strong side in the defeat to Lyon, and that could prove to be a disadvantage for the hosts on Sunday.

The visitors are sixth in the table with 13 points. They have maintained a perfect record at home up until now, but Wenger’s side have picked up a solitary point from their four away games this season.

Both sides are desperate for points, and we expect a cracking encounter between them on Sunday.

Last season, the Toffees won the corresponding fixture 2-1 thanks to the late winner from centre-back Ashley Williams.

Everton vs Arsenal – Match Facts

The Toffees have managed to score just five goals in their eight games.

Three of the last four league meetings between these two sides have witnessed a red card.

The visitors have won three of the last four league meetings between these two sides.

Everton vs Arsenal – Team News

The Toffees will be without long-term absentees Ross Barkley, Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie and James McCarthy for the game.

The Gunners lost Danny Welbeck to a hamstring injury in the game against Watford. Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers will also miss the game with respective injuries.

Everton vs Arsenal – Match Odds

Understandably, the visitors are favourites to win at 11/10 odds at William Hill. A home win is available at its best odds of 14/5 while a draw can get you 27/10 odds.

In our preview, we are backing an away win as our prediction. The Toffees have struggled to score, and we are backing the Gunners to take advantage of that and to register their first away win of the season.

Everton vs Arsenal – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result according to the bookmakers at the best odds of 13/2. However, we are backing a 2-1 win for the Gunners as our prediction in this market. This prediction of ours can get you 17/2 odds at Bet365.

Everton vs Arsenal – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alexandre Lacazette is the favourite to score at his best odds of 13/10. For the hosts, Wayne Rooney is available at 5/2 odds to score.

We are backing Alexis Sanchez as our prediction at his best odds of 8/5 at Paddypower.

Everton vs Arsenal – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Three of the last four iterations of this fixture have ended with more than 2.5 goals, and we are backing the same bet as our prediction in this market. You can get 16/19 odds at Unibet for our betting tip.