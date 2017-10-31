Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – betting tips and predictions

Huddersfield Town will return to the comforts of their home as they face West Bromwich at The John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

In their last home game, the Terriers, who lost 3-0 at Liverpool last weekend, produced arguably the biggest result of their short Premier League life by defeating Manchester United 2-1.

Prior to the win over United, David Wagner’s side were winless in their last six league games. As things stand, the hosts find themselves in the 13th spot with 12 points.

The Baggies are not doing better for themselves this season, and are placed 15th in the league with ten points. In their last fixture, they lost 3-2 to leaders Manchester City at home.

Just like the Terriers, Tony Pulis’ side won their opening two fixtures of the season, but they are winless in their last eight league fixtures.

We expect a low-scoring game on Saturday, as both sides have struggled to score goals this season.

Last time these sides faced each other in a league game was in the 2001-02 League One season and both fixtures ended in draws.

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom – Match Facts

Both sides have scored a total of 16 goals the league this season – Huddersfield have scored seven and West Brom with scored nine.

Huddersfield and West Brom have conceded 13 goals each this season.

Huddersfield have lost only once at home this season, and that defeat came against Tottenham.

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom – Team News

Philip Billing, Michael Hefele, Kasey Palmer, and Jon Stankovic are out for the hosts, and Rajiv Van La Parra is a doubt.

The visitors are expected to be without the likes of James Morrison, Craig Dawson and Oliver Burke for their trip to West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom – Match Odds

The Terriers are slight favourites to win at home and are available at their best odds of 9/5 at Betvictor, and a Baggies win is available at 2/1 odds.

A draw is also available for similar odds, but we are going for a home win as our prediction in this fixture.

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable market according to the betting market, and it is available at 11/2 odds. This preview is backing a 1-0 home win instead, and you can back our prediction at its best odds of 6/1 at Betvictor.

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Terriers striker Steve Mounie is the favourite to score at 12/5 odds, and for the visitors, Salomon Rondon can get you 14/5 odds.

However, we are backing Terriers’ Laurent Depoitre as our prediction in this market. The Belgian forward, who has scored two goals this season, is available at his best odds of 3/1 at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

As already stated, we expect this to be a low-scoring fixture. We are backing less than 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction and you can back this betting tip at 6/13 odds at Unibet.