Leicester City vs Everton – betting tips and predictions

On Sunday, we will see two sides with new managers take on each other at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes, who won 2-1 at Swansea under caretaker manager Michael Appleton last weekend, will be under the guidance of their new permanent boss Claude Puel this weekend. The win against the Swans was Foxes’ second of the league campaign.

They also registered a convincing 3-1 win at Leeds Utd in League Cup during midweek, and two wins in the row must have helped their confidence ahead of the game against the Toffees. The hosts have nine points from their share of games, and they sit 14th in the table.

Toffees suffered a humiliating 5-2 home win to Arsenal last weekend, leading to the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The Merseysiders, who also lost to Chelsea in League Cup during midweek, will be under caretaker boss David Unsworth on Sunday. They are without a win in their last six games in all competitions.

As things stand, Everton find themselves in the 18th spot with just eight points from their share of games. Toffees’ main problem has been scoring goals this season, and they have managed to score just seven up until now this season.

Last season, the Toffees completed a double over their opponents and won the corresponding fixture 2-0.

Leicester City vs Everton – Match Facts

This is Toffees’ worst point total after nine games in to a new season since 2005-06.

Only Wayne Rooney and Oumar Niasse have scored for the Toffees this season.

Jamie Vardy is Foxes’ top scorer this season with five league goals this season.

Leicester City vs Everton – Team News

Robert Huth and Matthew James are the only injury concerns for the hosts.

The Toffees have a long injury-list with Ross Barkley, Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie, and Ramiro Funes on the sidelines. However, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin could return to the squad for the trip to King Power.

Leicester City vs Everton – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win the game at the best odds of 6/5 at BetVictor, and we are backing the same as our prediction in this market.

A draw is available at 5/2 odds while an away win can get you up to 11/4 odds.

Leicester City vs Everton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most popular result in the betting market at 6/1 odds. However, we are going for a 2-1 home win in the game, and you can back our prediction at the best odds of 17/2 at Bet365.

Leicester City vs Everton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Jamie Vardy is the favourite to score in the game at 7/5 odds. For the visitors, Wayne Rooney is the most probable to score at 13/5 odds.

Shinji Okazaki has been in fine scoring form for the Foxes and has scored three goals in his last four appearances. We are backing him to score as our prediction at the best odds of 12/5 at Unibet.

Leicester City vs Everton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Our prediction in the correct score market suggests that we are going for more than 2.5 goals in this game. Our prediction is available at even odds at William Hill.