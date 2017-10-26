Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town – betting tips and predictions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is under immense pressure as he prepares his side for the home game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Reds have managed just one win in their last six league games, and find themselves in the ninth spot with 13 points from nine games. In their last game, they suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Tottenham, and the mood is far from upbeat in the Reds’ camp at the moment. Anything less than three points would mean a crisis at Anfield, and the hosts will be desperate to avoid that on Saturday. Title ambitions might be over for the hosts, but they are only three points outside the top-four.

The Terriers will come in to the game on the back of a highly-encouraging 2-1 home win over Manchester United. However, prior to the result, they were winless in their last six league games. David Wagner’s side has accumulated 12 points from their opening nine games in Premier League, and occupy a respectable 11th position on the table.

This will be the first league meeting between these two clubs since 1971-72.

Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town – Match Facts

The Terriers have failed to score in their last three away games in the league.

The Reds have struggled defensively this season, but they have managed three clean sheets in their four home games.

Klopp’s side has conceded 16 goals this season, which makes for the second-worst defence in among top 15 clubs in the table.

Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town – Team News

Sadio Mane will be a huge miss for the hosts, and the likes of Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, and Adam Bogdan will also be unavailable. However, Georginio Wijnaldum could return to the squad.

For the visitors, Philip Billing, Michael Hefele, Kasey Palmer, and Jon Stankovic are out while Elias Kachunga is a doubt due to a back injury.

Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town – Match Odds

Despite their recent poor run of form, the Reds are huge favourites to win at home. You can get the best odds of ¼ for a home win at Sportingbet. In our preview, we have picked a home win as one of our predictions for this game.

A draw can get you 6/1 odds while an away win is available for as high as 14/1 odds.

Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 home win is the most probable result in the betting market at 6/1 odds. However, we are going for an emphatic 4-0 win for the hosts, and you can get the best odds of 12/1 for our prediction at Paddypower.

Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge are both available at even odds to score in the game. Mohamed Salah has been in great scoring form and he is available at 21/20 odds.

We are backing Philippe Coutinho as our prediction in this market. The Brazilian is available at his best odds of 5/4 at Bet365.

For the visitors, Steve Mounie is available at 4/1 odds.

Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are expecting at least three goals in the game, and you can bet on 2.5+ goals in the game at the best odds of 8/15 at Sportingbet.