Liverpool vs Manchester United – betting tips and predictions

Following a two-week international break, club football will be back this weekend and what a fixture to kick things off in Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are in dire need of points as they prepare to host their arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds have won just one of their last seven fixtures in all competitions and have dropped down to seventh in the table. Klopp’s players have famously done well against the top teams, and the German would be hoping for a win on Saturday.

United, who are yet to face a defeat this season, currently sit in the second spot, behind Manchester City on goal difference. The Red Devils are yet to face to a top-six side this season, and the game against the Reds would be the first big test of their title credentials this season.

Last season, Jose Mourinho decided to park the bus at Anfield and came out with a goalless draw. However, United have won nine out of ten games this season, and one can expect a little more adventurous display this time around. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 draw last season.

Liverpool vs Manchester United – Match Facts

The Merseysiders are without a win in their last six league fixtures against the Red Devils. Four have ended in wins for United while a couple has ended in draws.

United have managed six clean sheets in their opening seven league games conceding just two goals in the process.

Jurgen Klopp enjoys an impressive record against Jose Mourinho and has faced just one defeat to the Portuguese (W3 D3 L1).

Liverpool vs Manchester United – Team News

The hosts have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the game as Sadio Mane has been ruled out for six weeks with an injury. Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are still recovering from their respective injury concerns.

United are likely to have Romelu Lukaku in the squad after a scare during the international break. However, Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini will miss the trip.

