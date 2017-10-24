Manchester United vs Tottenham – betting tips and predictions

The Premier League action will begin with a blockbuster fixture this weekend as Manchester United host Tottenham at Old Trafford in an afternoon kickoff on Saturday.

United are currently level on points with Spurs, but they sit in the second spot owing to a better goal difference. However, last weekend, Jose Mourinho’s side suffered their first defeat of the season as they lost at Huddersfield.

The game against Spurs would arguably be United’s toughest challenge this season, and another defeat could set the alarm-bells rolling in the United camp. As things stand, both sides are five points behind leaders Manchester City, and can’t afford to lose any more ground in the league race.

Spurs will come into the game on the back of a highly encouraging 4-1 home win over Liverpool. The North London have struggled at Wembley this season, but they boast of a perfect away record in the league this season. Harry Kane has scored six goals in his last four league appearances, and in this form, he is very much capable of guiding Spurs to an unlikely win at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, United striker Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in last two league games following a run of seven goals in seven league games.

Last season, United won the corresponding fixture 1-0 but lost the reverse fixture 2-1.

Manchester United vs Tottenham – Match Facts

United are yet to drop points at home this season.

None of the last five league fixtures between these two sides have ended in a draw.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last eleven games in all competitions.

Manchester United vs Tottenham – Team News

Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain sidelined through respective injuries. Phil Jones suffered a hip injury in the defeat to the Terriers and is expected to miss out.

For the visitors, Erik Lamela is a long-time injury concern, and Victor Wanyama will also be unavailable. However, Moussa Dembele could return to the squad.

