Merseyside in crisis: What next for Klopp and Koeman?

It was a terrible weekend for the Merseyside clubs in Premier League as both Liverpool and Everton slumped to heavy defeats.

After initial weeks of uncertainty, the league table is beginning to take a familiar shape, but there still exist some anomalies. And current league positions of both Merseyside clubs have been the biggest shocks in the first quarter of the season.

The new season started with much promise for both Liverpool and Everton. However, the last few days have been nothing less than a nightmare for their respective managers.

Liverpool started the season as one of the main contenders for the league title. However, its only October, and it appears that they are already out of the league race. The main reason for their struggles has been their woeful defence, and the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday was a new low for Klopp and company. Reds’ pursuit of Virgil van Dijk in the summer left no doubt that Klopp wanted to add an experienced centre-back to his side. However, following the unsuccessful pursuit of the Dutch defender, the German manager opted against signing a central defender, and it is quite clear that his decision has proved to be costly in the opening weeks.

Following the humiliating performance at Wembley Stadium, the Reds find themselves ninth in the table – 12 points behind leaders Manchester City. They are just three points outside the top-four but find the likes of Watford, Newcastle and Burnley ahead of them on the table.

The situation at Anfield is not as dire as it is at Goodison Park, but it looks like it will be another trophyless season for the Reds. It is still too early to dismiss Klopp’s side, but from this point, the best the Reds’ fans could afford to hope for is another top-four finish in the league and a decent run in Champions League

Moving to the blue side of the town, Everton boss Ronald Koeman, who oversaw a massive outlay on transfers in the summer, is on the verge of a sack following his side’s 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal. This is quite a turnaround for the Dutchman, who was being linked with the Barcelona job last season. At the start of the season, the Toffees were backed to compete for European places, but currently, they find themselves in the drop zone.

The Toffees are known for being patient with their managers, but it might be already too late for Koeman.