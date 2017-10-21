Mesut Ozil not happy with the campaign to undermine his position at Arsenal

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been the subject of massive transfer speculation this week, and it appears that this speculation will carry on until at least January.

On Friday, the Mirror published an exclusive report claiming that the German has already made up his mind to join Manchester United in the summer on a free transfer. The report even went on to claim that Ozil has already informed his Arsenal teammates that he is set to join United in the summer.

However, today, in a totally contradictory report, the Sun has claimed that Ozil hasn’t told anyone that he is joining United, and he thinks there is an ongoing campaign to undermine his position at the North London club.

The report, with the headline ‘WHAT A MES’, also added that the 29-year-old hasn’t demanded a reported weekly salary of £300k and that the North London club haven’t made a new contract offer to him since March.

The German international has been a subject of criticism for his performances from pundits and fans alike this season. He has started four league games for the Gunners this season, and three of them have ended in defeats.

When manager Arsene Wenger was asked about the reports linking Ozil to United, he admitted that there is uncertainty over the future of his player, but he insisted that the playmaker will continue to give his 100% as long as he is at the club.

“We have to deal with all kinds of speculation when the players are at the end of their contracts,” Wenger told the club website.

“On the other hand, to be professional is to give 100 percent as long as you are somewhere.

“For the rest, we came out many times and said that’s the situation. It [the media] can come out tomorrow and say that he extends his contract here.

“It will be exactly the same, it will not change anything. When you play the next game, commit 100 percent.”

If the Gunners fail to sign Ozil on a new deal before January, they might have to sell him in the winter transfer window as they would risk losing him for free in the summer. Serie A giants Inter Milan have expressed their interest in the player, but the prospect of playing once again for Jose Mourinho could lure him to United.