Southampton vs Newcastle United – betting tips and predictions

The Saints have made an underwhelming start to life under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino. As they prepare to welcome Newcastle United at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday evening, they find themselves 12th in the table with just eight points.

The hosts have picked up just one win in their last five league games, and they will come into this game on the back of consecutive defeats to Manchester United and Stoke City respectively.

The South Coast club have struggled to score goals this season, and they have managed only five goals from their seven games.

Meanwhile, following a slow start to life back in Premier League, Newcastle have lost just once in their last five games. In that mini-run, they have registered wins over West Ham, Swansea and Stoke, and in their last fixture, they claimed a valuable 1-1 draw against Liverpool at home.

On the back of their strong run, Magpies have moved into the top half of the table, and they find themselves ninth in the table with ten points.

The last season these two sides played each other in a top-flight was during the 2015/16 season. The Saints won the corresponding fixture 3-1 while the reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw.

Southampton vs Newcastle United – Match Facts

The Magpies haven’t registered a win at Southampton since 2004.

The Magpies have just once in their 16 Premier League trips to the South Coast club.

The Saints have failed to score in eight of their last nine home league fixtures.

Southampton vs Newcastle United – Team News

Matt Targett is the only injury concern for the hosts and centre-back Virgil van Dijk should feature in the starting eleven.

For the visitors, Christian Atsu is expected to be available after picking up a knock against Liverpool. However, Paul Dummett will miss out due to an injury.

Southampton vs Newcastle United – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win at 10/11 odds and an away win can get you odds up to 14/5. However, we are going for a draw in this fixture and you can back our prediction at the best odds of 27/10 at Sportingbet.

Southampton vs Newcastle United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 home win is the most likely result at 6/1 odds, but we are going with a 1-1 draw in this fixture as our prediction. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 13/2 at William Hill.

Southampton vs Newcastle United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

For the hosts, Manolo Gabbiadini is the favourite to score at 7/4 odds, but we are backing Charlie Austin to score as our prediction. Austin is available at his best odds of 9/5 at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Dwight Gayle and Mato Joselu are both available at 11/4 odds.

Southampton vs Newcastle United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for less than 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market, and this betting tip is available at its best odds of 17/20 at Sportingbet.