Stoke City vs Leicester City – betting tips and predictions

The Potters will face a resurgent Leicester side at Bet 365 Stadium in an early kick-off on Saturday.

After back-to-back defeats in the league, Stoke got back to winning ways with a 1-0 result at Watford last weekend, and find themselves in the 14th spot on the table. Veteran midfielder Darren Fletcher scored a sweet volley to ease pressure on his manager, and before that, Mame Diouf had scored three goals in three appearances for Mark Hughes’ side.

The Foxes are placed 11th on the table, but they are only a point better than their opponents. However, they are unbeaten in their last four league outings, and currently, on a three-game winning run in all competitions.

Last weekend, the visitors claimed a comfortable 2-0 home win over Everton in what was their first game under new manager Claude Puel. Jamie Vardy was once again on target, and with six league goals, he is Foxes’ top-scorer this season.

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended in a 2-2 draw, and the reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 win for the Foxes.

Stoke City vs Leicester City – Match Facts

After losing three of their opening four league fixtures, the Foxes have lost only once in their last six.

Out of Stoke’s five home games this season, four have ended with at least three goals.

In six Premier League meetings between these two sides, Leicester have won three, Stoke have won one and two have ended in draws.

Stoke City vs Leicester City – Team News

The hosts will be without Bruno Martins Indi and Stephen Ireland while Geoff Cameron and Peter Crouch are major doubts.

For the Foxes, Robert Huth and Matty James remain on the sidelines.

Stoke City vs Leicester City – Match Odds

The hosts are slight favourites to win the game at 8/5 odds, and the visitors can get you the best odds of 15/8.

However, this preview is backing a draw in this game as our prediction. You can back our betting tip at 12/5 odds at Sportingbet.

Stoke City vs Leicester City – Correct Score Odds

The Potters have scored in eight of their ten league games this season while the Foxes have averaged 1.4 goals every game. We expect both sides to score on Saturday, and we are going for a 1-1 outcome as our prediction in this market.

Our prediction is the most probable result in the betting tip, and you can back the same at 6/1 odds at William Hill.

Stoke City vs Leicester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Jamie Vardy would be the most in-form striker on the pitch, and he can get you 8/5 odds at Unibet. For the hosts, Peter Crouch is the favourite to score at 23/10.

This preview is backing Vardy to carry on his goalscoring form on Saturday.

Stoke City vs Leicester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this game to be a cagey affair and don’t see too many goals in it. This preview is going for less than 2.5 goals in the game, and this prediction is available at its best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.