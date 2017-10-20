Tottenham vs Liverpool – betting tips and predictions

Tottenham will welcome Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in a Premier League clash on Sunday evening.

Spurs have emerged as main challengers to both Manchester clubs in the league this season, and currently, they occupy the third spot in the table with 17 points. Mauricio Pochettino’s side has struggled to get results at their new home this season, but last week, they defeated Bournemouth 1-0 to register their first home win of the league season. Spurs’ performance was far from convincing in the game, and they would need to improve it by multiple notches against the Reds, who boast an impressive record against top-six opponents. Despite their struggles at home, Spurs are unbeaten in ten games in all competitions.

During midweek, Spurs managed a respectable 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in Champions League while their opponents produced one of their best performances of the season to thrash Maribor 7-0. Reds’ win in Champions League came after a run of three draws in all competitions and they would be eager to build upon that result. The Merseysiders have struggled with their defence this season, and have failed to close out games. Last weekend, they could only manage a goalless draw against Manchester United at Anfield, and as things stand, they have picked up only one win in their last five league games. Ahead of the trip to Wembley, the Reds find themselves in the eighth spot with just 13 points.

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw and the Reds won the reverse fixture 2-0.

Tottenham vs Liverpool – Match Facts

Spurs are winless in their nine league fixtures against Liverpool with three draws and six defeats.

Meanwhile, the Reds are without a defeat in their last four away games against Spurs.

Last four league fixtures between these sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Tottenham vs Liverpool – Team News

Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama could feature for the hosts, but Erik Lamela remains out.

The visitors will have to without their key player Sadio Mane. The likes of Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne will also miss the game.

Tottenham vs Liverpool – Match Odds

Spurs are favourite to win at home at 5/4 while the Reds are available at significantly better odds of 5/2.

However, we are going for a draw in this fixture as our prediction, and you can bet on our prediction at the best odds of 13/5 at Coral.

Tottenham vs Liverpool – Correct Score Odds

Two of the last four meetings between these sides have ended in 1-1 draws, and we are backing the same scoreline as our prediction in this market.

This betting tip is available at its best odds of 7/1 at 10Bet.

Tottenham vs Liverpool – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane is yet to score a league goal at home against the Reds, but he is favourite to score on Sunday at 16/19 odds.

However, we are siding with Reds’ Mohamed Salah in this market as our prediction, and you can back the Egyptian at the best odds of 5/2 at Unibet.

Tottenham vs Liverpool – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

This fixture hasn’t witnessed more than 2.5 goals in its last four iterations, and we are predicting for that run to continue on Sunday. We are going for less than 2.5 goals as our prediction at 5/4 odds at Coral.