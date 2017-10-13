Watford vs Arsenal – betting tips and predictions

Arsenal will have to overcome their defensive injury-crisis when they make a short visit to Watford on Saturday evening.

The Gunners are undefeated in their last seven fixtures in all competitions, and they have won six of them. In the league, they have picked up ten points from their last four fixtures and currently find themselves in the fifth spot in the table. Arsene Wenger’s side have shore up their defence and have picked up four consecutive clean sheets after their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool. However, Wenger could be without the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac on Saturday, and he might be forced to go back to a back-four for the game.

In their last fixture, they comfortably defeated Brighton 2-0, but the trip to Vicarage Road is a much bigger challenge for Arsenal considering they are yet to win a league game on the road this season.

The Hornets are doing decent themselves under new Marco Silva. Ahead of the game against the Gunners, the Hornets find themselves in the eighth spot – just a solitary point behind their opponents.

In their last home fixture, Watford suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Manchester City, but since then they have picked up four points from back-to-back games on the road.

Last season, the Gunners won the corresponding fixture 3-1, but the Hornets pulled up a shock by claiming a 2-1 win at Emirates Stadium.

Watford vs Arsenal – Match Facts

Prior to their win at Emirates last season, Watford had lost their last seven league fixtures against the Gunners.

The Hornets are yet to win a league game at home this season.

The Gunners are yet to score in an away league game this season.

Watford vs Arsenal – Team News

The hosts will be without the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul, Craig Cathcart and Mauro Zarate due to their respective injuries.

Shkodran Mustafi is expected to miss out for six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during the international break. Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck will return, but Laurent Koscielny and Sead Kolasinac will have to undergo late fitness tests ahead of the game.

Watford vs Arsenal – Match Odds

Despite their injury concerns, the visitors are overwhelming favourites to win the game at 4/6 odds. A draw can get you odds up to 33/10 while a home win is available at 9/2 odds.

We are going for an away win in this fixture as our prediction and you can get the best odds for our betting tip at Betfred.

Watford vs Arsenal – Correct Score Odds

We don’t think that the Gunners would be able to keep a clean sheet with a makeshift defence, and hence, we are going for a 2-1 win for the away team as our prediction in this fixture. Our betting provides good value for money at the best odds of 8/1 at Bet365.

Watford vs Arsenal – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alexandre Lacazette is the favourite to score at even odds, and Olivier Giroud can be found at 21/20 odds.

For the hosts, Andre Gray is a good option at 11/4 odds. However, we are backing Danny Welbeck as our prediction in this market. The England international is available at the best odds of 6/4 at Bet365.

Watford vs Arsenal – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Last seven league fixtures between these two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals, and we are backing the same outcome in this game as our prediction. Sportingbet is providing best odds of 8/13 for our betting tip in this market.