West Ham United vs Liverpool – betting tips and predictions

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the league as they defeated Huddersfield Town 3-0 last weekend, and now they face a tricky trip to West Ham United on Saturday.

The win against the Terriers was the Reds’ first in their last four league games and left them sixth in the table. Jurgen Klopp’s side are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, and their title ambitions are almost over.

However, they are just three points outside the top four and would be keen to put up a string of wins in the league. In their last away game, Reds lost 4-1 at Tottenham, but Klopp will hope for a much better show from his players on their latest visit to London.

Meanwhile, the Hammers could only draw 2-2 at Crystal Palace after leading 2-0 in the game last weekend. Slaven Bilic’s side are just a point clear off the drop zone and find themselves in the 16th spot with nine points. There has been huge pressure on the Croatian, and a heavy defeat on Saturday could bring down the curtains on his time at the club.

The Hammers are winless in their last three league fixtures, and going into this game, they are desperate to put points on the board. They did pull up a surprise by defeating Tottenham in League Cup last week, but we don’t expect to see a repeat of that performance on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Liverpool – Match Facts

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended in a 4-0 win for the Reds, but the Hammers claimed a 2-2 draw in the game at Anfield.

Out of the last four league games between these two sides, three have ended with three or more goals.

The Reds have managed just one win in their last four league games against the Hammers.

West Ham United vs Liverpool – Team News

Winston Reid and Jose Fonte are expected to miss the game for the hosts, and James Collins is also injured. Pablo Zabaleta will also sit out after picking up five yellow cards this season.

The visitors have a lengthy injury-list, and they will be without the likes of Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Danny Ward and Nathaniel Clyne. Philippe Coutinho, Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez are expected to undergo late fitness tests.

West Ham United vs Liverpool – Match Odds

The Reds are huge favourites to pick up all three points and you can find them at their best odds of ¾ at Betfair. We are going for the same outcome as our prediction.

A draw is available at 16/5 odds whole a home win can get you 4/1 odds in the betting market.

West Ham United vs Liverpool – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable scoreline outcome, but this preview is backing a 3-1 win for the Reds in this fixture. You can back this prediction at its best odds of 12/1 at Bet365.

West Ham United vs Liverpool – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Daniel Sturridge, who scored against the Terriers, is the favourite to score at 13/10 odds. For the hosts, Javier Hernandez is available at 5/2 odds.

We have decided to back Mohamed Salah as our prediction in this market. You can find the Egyptian at his best odds of 17/11 at Unibet.

West Ham United vs Liverpool – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have looked vulnerable on the defensive front this season, and we expect this to be a high-scoring fixture. You can bet on more than 2.5 goals in the game at 13/20 odds at Bet365.