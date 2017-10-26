Bournemouth vs Chelsea – betting tips and predictions

Bournemouth find themselves second-from-bottom in the table ahead of their home clash against league champions Chelsea on Saturday.

The Cherries registered an impressive result last weekend as they won 2-1 at Stoke City, however, they have managed only seven points thus far and find themselves struggling to get out of the drop zone.

The South Coast side was also involved in League Cup action during midweek and claimed a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough. A couple of wins on the trot must have been a welcome boost for Eddie Howe’s side before the game against the Blues.

Chelsea have not found it easy either in the recent weeks, and they have fallen nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

After back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Crystal Palace, Antonio Conte’s side returned to winning ways with a 4-2 win at Watford last weekend. However, the Blues were far from convincing in the win over the Hornets, and the Cherries will be aware that they can cause an upset in front of the home crowd.

The West London club were also involved in the League Cup action during midweek, and they defeated Everton 2-1 at home to progress in to the quarterfinals.

Last season, the Blues completed a double over their opponents and won the corresponding fixture 3-1.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea – Match Facts

The Blues have won four of their five away games this season. One has ended in a defeat.

Both sides have played each other four times in Premier League. The Blues have three wins, and the Cherries have one.

Eden Hazard has scored four goals in his four appearances against the South Coast side.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea – Team News

For the hosts, Brad Smith, Tyrone Mings, and Adam Federici remain side-lined, and veteran striker Jermain Defoe is a doubt.

The Blues will be without Victor Moses and N’Golo Kante.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea – Match Odds

The Blues are huge favourites to win the game at the best odds of 5/8. However, we are predicting a draw in this fixture at 10/3 odds at Skybet.

A home win is the least likely scenario at 9/2 odds.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea – Correct Score Odds

A 2-1 win for the Blues is the most popular outcome in this market at its best odds of 8/1 at Bet365. However, this preview is predicting a 2-2 draw in this game, and you can get 15/1 odds at 188Bet.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Blues striker Alvaro Morata is the favourite to score at 5/6 odds. Our preview is backing his teammate Eden Hazard at his best odds of 17/10 at Paddypower.

For the hosts, Jermaine Defoe is the favourite at 5/2 odds.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Three of the four Premier League meetings between these two sides have ended with at least three goals. Hence, we are putting our money on 2.5+ goals in this game. Our prediction is available at its best odds of 4/6 at Skybet.