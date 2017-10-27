Brighton and Hove Albion vs Southampton – betting tips and predictions

Southampton will make a short trip to Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion in a South Coast derby on Sunday.

Both sides are only separated by a solitary point in the table and each claimed wins in their respective fixture last weekend. The Seagulls registered an impressive 3-0 win at West Ham United last weekend, while the Saints claimed a narrow 1-0 win over West Brom at St Mary’s.

As things stand, the Saints occupy the tenth spot in the table with 12 points, and their opponents are 12th with eleven points. The Seagulls have made up a lot of ground following a poor start which saw them lose opening three fixtures without scoring a goal.

For the hosts, German midfielder Pascal Gross will carry the main attacking threat. The 26-year-old has been involved in six of Seagulls’ nine goals in the league with two goals and four assists this season.

Sofiane Boufal has made only one start for the Saints this season, but he will be hoping for a start after his amazing solo goal in his substitute performance in the win over the Baggies.

Both sides have struggled to score goals this season, and we expect to see a low-scoring game on Saturday.

The last time both sides faced each other was during the 2011-12 Championship season and each game ended in a 3-0 home win.

Brighton vs Southampton – Match Facts

The Saints have failed to score in nine of their last 15 league games.

For each side, six of their nine league games this season have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

This will be the first Premier League meeting between these two sides.

Brighton vs Southampton – Team News

For the hosts, veteran midfielder Steve Sidwell is the only injury concern at the moment.

The visitors will be without French right-back Jeremy Pied for the game.

Brighton vs Southampton – Match Odds

This is a tough one to call and the Saints are slight favourites to win despite their poor form at 6/4 odds. A draw is available at 9/4 odds. But we are going for a home win as our prediction in this game.

The Seagulls are available at the best odds of 23/10 at Bet365.

Brighton vs Southampton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most popular scoreline for the game and is available at the best odds of 11/2. However, we are putting our money on a 1-0 home win. You can get the best odds of 15/2 at Bet365.

Brighton vs Southampton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Saints striker Manolo Gabbiadini is the favourite to score at 9/4 odds, and his teammate Charlie Austin can get you 13/5 odds.

However, we are backing Seagulls striker Glenn Murray to score in this game as our prediction. The 34-year-old, who scored a brace against the Hammers last weekend, provides much better value for money at the best odds of 3/1 at Bwin.

Brighton vs Southampton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

As we have already mentioned, we expect this to be a low-scoring affair. Hence, we are predicting less than 2.5 goals in the game. Our pick is available at its best odds of 3/5 at 188Bet.